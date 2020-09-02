St. Bons teacher wins award

Mielak is also compassionate and creative, Zoucha noted.

“She is very aware of her students’ needs as well as the needs of her colleagues and our school families,” Zoucha said. “She responds to those needs with kindness and sincerity and with great love.”

Mielak also has a great sense of humor, Zoucha said, and she’s always trying to find the positive in every situation.

“If there are families in our school building, for example, that are struggling with just with whatever life throws at them, she is one of the first ones to want our school to respond and to reach out and help those families in any way that we can,” Zoucha said.

Good teachers will hear from their former students, Zoucha added.

Mielak is one of those teachers.

“Mielak has had personal struggles in her life but that she has relied on her faith and her positive outlook on life to get her through those struggles, so that’s been an inspiration to all of us who know her,” Zoucha said.

Mielak said her personal struggles have helped her help students.