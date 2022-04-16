St. Francis' Jennifer Dunn named Rural Administrator of the Year

Living a Christ-like life is what many Christians strive to do. St. Francis Principal Jennifer Dunn has done just that. In fact, she's said to be a great model of Jesus Christ to the staff and students of the school, according to President The Rev. Eric Olsen.

“She's an effective leader and has really good management skills,” Olsen said. “The reason that we have a Catholic school is to be able to mold disciples of Jesus Christ. And fortunately, that's her greatest strength.”

It’s due to these qualities that Dunn has been named the 2022 Rural Administrator of the Year by the Archdiocese of Omaha. The Humphrey principal learned the news during Mass held last week.

“I felt I have managed to fool people into thinking I am somehow deserving of this because I know of so many other administrators who are amazing and are certainly more deserving than me,” Dunn said. “I am thankful my shortcomings can be overlooked and I greatly appreciate the support of this school community and administration.”

Dunn is an Elgin native who has been an administrator at St. Francis for 12 years. She, her husband and their four children have lived in the Humphrey community for that same amount of time; they moved here when she accepted the position at the school.

Becoming an educator was something she knew she would enjoy, Dunn said, though she started college undecided. She took some social work classes and realized that wasn’t for her. She then began education classes and has been in that field since.

“My first teaching position was with Omaha Public Schools teaching fourth grade. My husband and I then moved to central Nebraska near where I grew up,” Dunn said. “I had the opportunity to teach a combination first and second grade class at Spalding Academy in Spalding for three years and then first grade with a couple years of a combination kindergarten and first grade classroom at St. Boniface in Elgin for five years. It was during that time that I began my administrative degree.”

Olsen said the award nomination process involves the school board, community members/school families and a pastor of the school nominating the individual.

Olsen noted that the school had a teacher unavailable at the beginning of the year, which put Dunn in a difficult situation – she had to find an educator for that class when it had already started. She was able to remain flexible and adjust schedules as needed, he added, and has remained a great leader through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The ability to stay positive and helpful, and be a good leader during that time was really something that was extraordinary,” Olsen said.

“She did a fabulous job managing both of those situations, keeping up with COVID responses and all the information that was coming from the CDC and the different local health offices and managing all the chaos that came with that.”

According to Dunn, there are a variety of reasons why she enjoys her role as St. Francis’ principal. The first is seeing the students learn, grow and develop both academically and spiritually over the years.

“I knew them in kindergarten and see how far they have come when they graduate,” Dunn said. “The second aspect is the ability to have a direct role in the students' total educational experience including their faith life. I can sub in any classroom and do occasionally when needed. This helps me stay grounded – working directly with the students.”

Dunn being named the Rural Administrator of the Year is also the credit of St. Francis school as a whole, Olsen said.

“It's a team game; no one wins an individual award without the support of the people around them. And so it very much is a group effort,” Olsen added. “Being a small school, it really involves the entire community for the school to be successful – her success is really a sign of the school's success.”

Additionally, it’s a testament to the Humphrey community as a whole, he said.

“We're very blessed with two very vibrant schools and a very small community. To be able to have any of those schools honored is really a great testament to how the community supports its educational systems,” he added.

Dunn will be honored at the 45th annual Archbishop’s Dinner for Education being held in September in Omaha. Another Platte County woman, St. Anthony’s Elementary School teacher Cathy Hutchinson, will also be honored as well as a 2022 Elementary Educator of the Year.

But, according to Dunn, this recognition doesn’t mean that St. Francis will not stop improving upon itself.

“This designation means our work isn't done; we continue to reevaluate what we are doing. This designation means all our efforts should focus on graduating disciples of Jesus,” Dunn said. “This designation is not an ending point of something, it's a new beginning.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.