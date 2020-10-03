St. Isidore, St. Anthony's exceed fundraising goals

Lisa and Keith Kaslon, the head chairpeople of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church bazaar committee, were nervous about this year's bazaar.

Each year, one couple serves as the head chair and while a different couple helps out as co-chair.

“We were going to be the bazaar chairman who, first of all, didn’t get to have a bazaar and maybe raised the least money ever,” Lisa Kaslon said. “And we actually are on target to raise the most money ever so we’re really making history right now.”

Although she is excited, Kaslon said it’s sad to know they raised that much money without having the event that brings people to socialize and network.

St. Anthony’s split up the fundraising into two parts: The bazaar challenge which had a goal of $56,000 and the raffle tickets which had a goal of $22,000.

“We have raised more money in the bazaar challenge than we had planned. We’re at 122%, I think, as of today (Friday),” Kaslon said. “Our raffle ticket sales are at 53% today. We still have about a month or so to collect those.”

St. Anthony’s isn’t the only organization making history: St. Isidore’s Catholic Church brought in $81,000, said Marty Feldhaus, who is on the bazaar committee.