St. Isidore, St. Anthony's exceed fundraising goals

Lisa and Keith Kaslon, the head chairpeople of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church bazaar committee, were nervous about this year's bazaar.
Each year, one couple serves as the head chair and while a different couple helps out as co-chair.
“We were going to be the bazaar chairman who, first of all, didn’t get to have a bazaar and maybe raised the least money ever,” Lisa Kaslon said. “And we actually are on target to raise the most money ever so we’re really making history right now.”
Although she is excited, Kaslon said it’s sad to know they raised that much money without having the event that brings people to socialize and network.
St. Anthony’s split up the fundraising into two parts: The bazaar challenge which had a goal of $56,000 and the raffle tickets which had a goal of $22,000.
“We have raised more money in the bazaar challenge than we had planned. We’re at 122%, I think, as of today (Friday),” Kaslon said. “Our raffle ticket sales are at 53% today. We still have about a month or so to collect those.”
St. Anthony’s isn’t the only organization making history: St. Isidore’s Catholic Church brought in $81,000, said Marty Feldhaus, who is on the bazaar committee.
“I had to double-check everything at least 5 times when I saw that,” Feldhaus said. “We just thought we’d do the best we could and knew that with COVID, it was going to be a little tough but they came through.”
In the past two years, the church has raised over $50,000 and every other year, the church has averaged around $40,000.
St. Isidore’s had several different components to its fundraiser.
“The Knights of Columbus had a burger bash and that was a huge success. It was a drive-through,” she said. “It was just a goodwill offering and so it was a big success. They made over $3,000 on that.”
Support Local Journalism
The Christian Mothers of St. Isidore's also sent out cards for donations, like normal. Usually, they ask for a monetary donation and a pie or cake, but this year there was no need for the food.
The Christian Mothers donated $16,000.
“That was way off the record,” Feldhaus said. “Usually they bring in about $7,400 on the donations.”
The church’s quilting ladies also had a silent auction.
“(The items were) not bought. They’re homemade,” she said. “They made about $5,100.”
Although the church was very thankful for the money, they also missed the comradeship of a bazaar.
“With COVID.... we just couldn’t do it the way we always have done,” Feldhaus said. “We’ve got some great parishioners … all of Columbus really helped.”
She later clarified that other churches in the community pitched in, including St. Bonaventure, Immanuel Lutheran and St. Anthony's.
“They sold tickets for us too, which was really great and we’re going to in turn,” Feldhaus said.
Everyone is in the same situation, Kaslon said.
It’s been fun to be a part of raising all that money this year, she noted, but Kaslon doesn’t want to push so hard that people will think they'll never have a bazaar again.
“We don’t know what the future holds for our plans,” she said. “But this year we’re going to feel really good about still being able to support the church and make it happen.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.