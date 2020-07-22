St. Isidore's cancels annual bazaar

St. Isidore’s Catholic Church decided to cancel their bazaar last week, but will still be having three big raffles and a small auction, said Marty Feldhaus, a member of the committee that had decided on the cancellation.
Feldhaus said it was a hard and sad decision, but it was unanimous. She has been involved with the bazaar for over 30 years, but this year it didn’t seem feasible.
“Well, I guess we just discussed our meal and what it would take to distance people and right now not knowing about where were going to be at with the masks and everything, and also the games. We would have to disinfect everything each time the kids would be played,” Feldhaus said. “It would take a lot of work a lot of people. We just decided for this year it would be best if we wouldn’t do it.”
Feldhaus said they will miss the comradeship.
“We’ve missed each other. We’ve not been able to have our masses and not having that comradeship, and not having that big gathering. It was always just a big celebration for the ending of the summer. We all came together all ages and just had a nice visit, ate,” she said. “It was a big family function and not having it there (is) hard.”
Father Joe Miksch noted that the good thing about the bazaar is community. The event is always the second Sunday in September, he said.
“Well to me the greatest thing about the bazaar is it brings people together, all sorts of people work together on different projects. It’s kind of like the circus coming to town; we set up these big tents covering our parking lot, we have all sorts of games. We have a big dinner. In the afternoon, we usually have two or three bands coming in and they play music all afternoon and a lot of socializing,” Miksch said.
They raise funds at the bazaar to help support their program, he added.
Their budget with their schools is $2.5 million or more, Miksch said, and the goal of the Bazaar is to raise $50,000 which covers “about one week of our expenses.”
Miksch said it just wasn’t going to happen this year.
“We really don’t have any option. We serve a big dinner down in our school cafeteria, but with COVID now you cant just have cafeteria style things like that. You have to social scattering or whatever. It wouldn’t work this year,” Miksch said. “That’s just reality. I think other bazaars in the neighborhood are going to be doing the same thing.”
Feldhaus said they are going to contact other churches who cancel and see if there’s a way to help each other out by selling raffle tickets.
The Telegram attempted to contact St. Anthony's Catholic Church for comment on Tuesday, but was unable to reach anybody by its deadline. According to the church's latest bulletin, it is not proceeding with its normal bazaar. It states the church is still planning to have a raffle.
Feldhaus noted that the bazaar means something to her.
“It’s seeing the young and the old coming together working at one goal. And at the same time having fun and visiting. It starts in afternoon goes until 6 p.m. when we have our auction and drawings,” she said. “Just watching them listen to the music. But not only that but seeing the parents and it’s a day for families more than anything. That’s what means the most to me.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net
