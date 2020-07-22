St. Isidore's cancels annual bazaar

“Well to me the greatest thing about the bazaar is it brings people together, all sorts of people work together on different projects. It’s kind of like the circus coming to town; we set up these big tents covering our parking lot, we have all sorts of games. We have a big dinner. In the afternoon, we usually have two or three bands coming in and they play music all afternoon and a lot of socializing,” Miksch said.

They raise funds at the bazaar to help support their program, he added.

Their budget with their schools is $2.5 million or more, Miksch said, and the goal of the Bazaar is to raise $50,000 which covers “about one week of our expenses.”

Miksch said it just wasn’t going to happen this year.

“We really don’t have any option. We serve a big dinner down in our school cafeteria, but with COVID now you cant just have cafeteria style things like that. You have to social scattering or whatever. It wouldn’t work this year,” Miksch said. “That’s just reality. I think other bazaars in the neighborhood are going to be doing the same thing.”

Feldhaus said they are going to contact other churches who cancel and see if there’s a way to help each other out by selling raffle tickets.