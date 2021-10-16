St. John's, Eagle's Club hosting fall activities this weekend

Following a year in which St. John’s Lutheran Church and School held a take-out meal as part of its Oktoberfest because of COVID-19, the church is going back to basics.

St. John’s Lutheran Church and School will host an Oktoberfest German meal from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the church, 39452 205th Ave. in Columbus. The church will offer a worship service starting at 9:30 a.m. the same day.

“This year we’re going back to our sit-down (meal),” said St. John’s member Libby Mohlman, who is also helping coordinate the event. “So they can come in and eat or they can order take-out if they want to do take-out. … Last year, it was all take-out so we’re back to normal I guess you could say.”

The menu will consist of bratwurst, German meatballs, eisbein – a German dish that consists of pickled ham hock - and sauerkraut, hot German potato salad, hot macaroni salad, American potatoes, other salad options, cheesecake, pies, cupcakes and bars.

The cost is $13 for adults, children 5-10 are $6 while those 4 and under eat for free. Carry-out meals are also available by calling 402-285-0335 to order.

The proceeds will go to the church’s emergency fund and miscellaneous church and school projects.

This year will mark the 34th year for the church’s Oktoberfest, said Mohlman.

She added she’s thrilled that St. John’s can go back to a traditional community meal.

“It was a lot nicer when people could sit down and visit with (themselves) more or you get to see people you haven’t seen in a while or you get to meet new people too,” Mohlman said. “So it’s a lot nicer to have a sit-down.”

She said for the event to happen it comes down to a lot of helpers as the church starts planning as early as July.

Additionally this weekend, Eagles Ladies Auxiliary’s annual Fall Craft and Vendor Show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Eagles Club Ballroom, 3205 12th St., enter through the west door. The funds from vendors renting tables and sales from the lunch counter will go toward the Nebraska State Charity Project - Munroe-Meyer Putting Kids First, a transportation and mobility funding project.

The show is free to enter. The money spent at the vendors’ booths goes toward the merchant, said Diane Wilken, secretary of the Auxiliary’s Columbus chapter and state charity chairman of the Nebraska chapter.

The event is usually held in November, Wilken said, but with numerous weddings booked at the Eagles Club Ballroom during that month, the auxiliary decided to move up the show. With the quick turnaround, there will be about 30 booths instead of the usual 40, Wilken said.

But there is still quite a bit that’s going to be on display, she said, such as woodworking, jewelry, clothing, sports and other craft options for attendees.

“There is just an assortment of vendors,” Wilken said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

