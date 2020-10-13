St. John's Oktoberfest to look different

It is, Mohlman said, the church's big fundraiser for the year.

"The majority of the money funds quite a bit of our church and school expenses," Janssen said. "It's an important part of our budget and it helps with expenses."

Mohlman said planning for the event usually begins in the summer, with meat orders being placed in July and job assignments getting hashed out in August.

For a while, Mohlman said, she wasn't sure the event would happen this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was kind of up in the air if we were even going to have it. And then Pastor said we're going to have it," Mohlman said.

After that, the initial plan was to go ahead with business as usual.

"I was having nightmares about that," Mohlman said, laughing. "We were going to have to cut back on tables and it's very hard to social distance in a room of our size with the event that we have."

Organizers at St. John's eventually settled on doing takeout dinners. Also, Mohlman said the church is anticipating fewer people this year and has planned for 800 meals.