St. John's Oktoberfest to look different

Like many churches, St. John's Lutheran is holding its annual community dinner fundraiser a little differently this year thanks to COVID-19.
Rather than having its usual sit-down, dine-in experience on Sunday at St. John's, 39452 205th St. in Columbus, visitors will take their meals home in to-go containers.
Libby Mohlman is a longtime member of the congregation and has been in charge of organizing the church's Oktoberfest German Dinner for the last six years or so. She said the annual dinner usually attracts more than 1,000 people.
The church itself has over 500 baptized members and St. John's Lutheran School, which goes from preschool through eighth grade, has 56 kids. People also come from Columbus, Humphrey and Christ Lutheran School.
The dinner features traditional German foods, like bratwurst, sauerkraut, German meatballs and eisbein, a German culinary dish of pickled ham hock, usually cured and slightly boiled. For children and less adventurous eaters, there will also be more standard fare like mashed potatoes and corn.
"We're just hoping that everybody will enjoy coming to get the old fashioned German food," Church Secretary Janet Janssen said.
Adult meals are $12, children ages 5 through 10 cost $5 and "kiddie meals" for kids ages 4 and under will be $2.
It is, Mohlman said, the church's big fundraiser for the year.
"The majority of the money funds quite a bit of our church and school expenses," Janssen said. "It's an important part of our budget and it helps with expenses."
Mohlman said planning for the event usually begins in the summer, with meat orders being placed in July and job assignments getting hashed out in August.
For a while, Mohlman said, she wasn't sure the event would happen this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It was kind of up in the air if we were even going to have it. And then Pastor said we're going to have it," Mohlman said.
After that, the initial plan was to go ahead with business as usual.
"I was having nightmares about that," Mohlman said, laughing. "We were going to have to cut back on tables and it's very hard to social distance in a room of our size with the event that we have."
Organizers at St. John's eventually settled on doing takeout dinners. Also, Mohlman said the church is anticipating fewer people this year and has planned for 800 meals.
"People may not want to travel for takeout. A lot of people will come out because they can sit down and spend an hour eating," Mohlman said.
Janssen said the hope is that people have gotten used to doing takeout.
"The food, we think, speaks for itself," Janssen said.
Volunteers will spend this week cooking and preparing food at home before bringing it to the church for the dinner, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
There will be fewer options for desserts this year, partly to help tamp down on big clusters of people, Mohlman said.
There will be three serving lines to prevent congestion. People can come, pay, get served and then take their food home. People are encouraged to wear masks and social distance while in line and there will be masked and gloved volunteers serving people.
"If people don't feel comfortable coming into the gym to wait in line, there's a sheet they fill out and someone will fill their order for them," Mohlman said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
