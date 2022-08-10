Standing with the greats: Nebraska All-Star Rock and Roll Band to play famed Roof Garden in Iowa

Arnolds Park, Iowa's Roof Garden has played host to some of the greatest musical acts of the '60s, '70s and '80s, including the Yardbirds, The Beach Boys, Buddy Holly, The Big Bopper and The Doors.

On Aug. 25, it will play host to a truly unique band from the Midwest, the Nebraska All-Star Rock and Roll Band, for the garden's "Rock the Roof" concert series.

Based out of many locations across Nebraska, the 14-person group has members from the Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota rock and roll halls of fame. Four of the members hail from Columbus, where they practice.

Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association Executive Director Clay Norris said the venue itself is an honor to play, as the Roof Garden has hosted so many big acts in its three incarnations over the years.

"It means a lot to people. Even though it's not the original Roof Garden, you're playing the Roof Garden," Norris said. "It's like when people play the Hollywood Bowl. It's not the original, but you're still playing the Hollywood Bowl, there's a lot of that."

Norris said he was first informed of the band by one of the hall of fame's co-founders, who told Norris he had to listen to them. Norris listened to a few clips and was impressed.

"The sheer size of them means they're going to have a lot of instrumentation and diversity in their sound, which should be a lot of fun," Norris said. "They should be able to play a large variety of music like Chicago that has a lot of horns to just basic rock and roll."

Steve Narans, one of the band members, was the point of contact for Norris. Narans said that diversity among instruments allows for the group to cover a wider berth of music, not to mention the individual members' experiences.

"That's the way that we're able to play hit songs by Aretha Franklin, James Brown, The Beatles, Beach Boys, Nancy Sinatra, we could pull a number of songs based on the talent that surrounds the group," Narans said.

The band's first performance was at 2019's Duncan Ribfest. Unfortunately, following 2020, the band took a short break in later 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns, but has come back swinging in several Nebraska communities, including Columbus Days from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 12.

"We played the park in Columbus for the concert series a few weeks ago, we're playing Columbus Days coming up here (on Friday night), and then Arnolds Park in a couple weeks," Narans said

Narans added that the group's diversity of styles and experience also allows for members to branch out and try new songs, which he's supported since the group's beginnings three years ago.

"When I started this, everyone had input into what songs want to do and they still do," Narans said. "There are no egos, no superstar in this group. It's a rock orchestra, everyone plays their part."

Narans described their intended style or mood as a hearkening back to the more innocent time when people cared more about music and dancing.

"It's a time when I think life was more about what the number one song was lately than what's the number one thing on the news," Narans said. "If there was a city auditorium there was probably a dance there and it was good music."

Narans and Norris agreed that they play the kind of music that makes people dance, with Narans narrowing their target range of style to the 1968-1975 range, with some newer songs added in to keep members on their toes.

"We're a tribute band to an era where every weekend every small town would have live rock and roll and that's what we're trying to bring back," Narans said.

Narans said the group is excited to play at the Roof Garden and Columbus Days on Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m., and is even rehearsing new music for them. The goal is to get the audience moving and having fun, like the good old days they pull their music from, Narans added.

"It's a pretty complicated world and we play simple music for people to enjoy," Narans said. "If the crowd's having fun, that's what means a lot to us. If they're having fun, we were successful."