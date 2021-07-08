Starbucks clean up Pawnee Park as part of kindness initiative

A local business is attempting to bring positivity to the Columbus community, starting with cleaning up Pawnee Park on Wednesday morning.
Three groups of employees went out to different areas in town to clean up as part of a company initiative, said Andrew Sheets, general manager of the stand-alone Starbucks in Columbus.
“This week is 'Week of Kindness,' so we're looking for ways to kind of reach out in our community to just partner with anyone that wants to help picking up trash in parks and stuff like that,” Sheets said.
"Week of Kindness" is being recognized in other Starbucks locations, Sheets said, with each store deciding how they want to celebrate it.
From 8:30 to 10 a.m., Brooke Miller led the first group in picking up trash at Pawnee Park. Miller is a supervisor at the stand-alone Starbucks, 3522 23rd St. It had been raining Tuesday night and a bit Wednesday morning but it was still a good day, Miller noted.
“We had high spirits and I feel like we got a lot,” Miller said. “We started out just picking up kind of smaller stuff, but when we found an area that was completely littered, we had like a bunch. We had like two full bags, it was good.”
Miller, 23, is a graduate of Columbus High School and has been working at Starbucks since February. That’s around the time Starbucks opened its first stand-alone building in Columbus, with the other location being inside Hy-Vee.
“…It's been the best job I've ever had,” Miller said. “I love it, it's great. The leadership, just everything like even as far as corporate goes.”
According to Sheets, the stand-alone Starbucks in Columbus is recognizing "Week of Kindness" in other ways as well.
“We're doing this (trash pick up), and a few other things. We're donating some coffee to the police department, fire department and the hospital, stuff like that,” Sheets said. “We're just finding ways to reach out to brighten people's day or, you know, just make our parks cleaner.”
Miller noted that different ideas had been thrown around before deciding on Wednesday’s activity.
“We had a meeting … last week and we just talked about what we can do so we could do for week of kindness,” Miller said. “We all pitched some ideas and this was one of the ideas that we decided to go through on.”
Spreading kindness is a good thing to do and cleaning up Pawnee Park is a good way to do that, Miller added.
“It doesn't take much just to take like two hours out of your day to go out and do something to help out, and cleaning up was … I feel like the most effective and kind of the easiest way to get people together,” she said.
Sheets said the initiative is important because the store wants to be involved in the Columbus community.
“We just don't want to be a business (that) just that exists in the community, we want to be a partner with the community and finding little ways to make the community a better place,” Sheets said.
