Starbucks clean up Pawnee Park as part of kindness initiative

“…It's been the best job I've ever had,” Miller said. “I love it, it's great. The leadership, just everything like even as far as corporate goes.”

According to Sheets, the stand-alone Starbucks in Columbus is recognizing "Week of Kindness" in other ways as well.

“We're doing this (trash pick up), and a few other things. We're donating some coffee to the police department, fire department and the hospital, stuff like that,” Sheets said. “We're just finding ways to reach out to brighten people's day or, you know, just make our parks cleaner.”

Miller noted that different ideas had been thrown around before deciding on Wednesday’s activity.

“We had a meeting … last week and we just talked about what we can do so we could do for week of kindness,” Miller said. “We all pitched some ideas and this was one of the ideas that we decided to go through on.”

Spreading kindness is a good thing to do and cleaning up Pawnee Park is a good way to do that, Miller added.

“It doesn't take much just to take like two hours out of your day to go out and do something to help out, and cleaning up was … I feel like the most effective and kind of the easiest way to get people together,” she said.