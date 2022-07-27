 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State 4-H winner

  • 0
State horse

Raina Swanson, 18, of Genoa, and her gelding, Codys Hollywood Spin, were the reserve champions in the Senior Barrel Racing competition at the Fonner Park State 4-H Horse Expo. Raina is the daughter of Mindy Swanson and Brent Swanson.  

 Faye Barber Zmek

