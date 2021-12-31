State continues to cut local juvenile diversion funding

The Nebraska legislature has continued to reduce the funding available for community-based juvenile services programs like Platte County Juvenile Services/Diversion.

Teri Schuller, who runs the Platte County program, said it sees about 150 youth per year. Diversion works with dozens of entities to provide programming and support for juvenile offenders and their families. The goal of the program is to educate and rehabilitate those youths, giving them a chance to become successful and turn things around before they may get worse.

"Any low risk to medium risk child is a good candidate to enroll, participate and succeed in (the program)," Platte County Attorney Carl Hart said in a Dec. 29 email to the Telegram. "Our county juvenile diversion officers do a great job with those kids, most of whom have never been in trouble before."

The Platte County juvenile diversion program is largely funded by the state of Nebraska. The legislature's most recent cut means the Platte County program -- and other juvenile services programs throughout Nebraska -- will be receiving less money heading into fiscal year (FY) 2023, which will start July 1, 2022 and go through June 30, 2023.

"We'll get $103,782 (in FY 2023)," Schuller said.

The Nebraska Legislature appropriates funding for juvenile services and the Nebraska Crime Commission uses a formula to allocate those funds to various programs.

"We don’t get to ask (for a certain amount), they tell us how much, based on the number of kids and the poverty level," Schuller said. "That’s how they determine what each of us will get."

Once the allocations for each program have been determined, Schuller's office must file an application requesting the funds allocated to Platte County.

For Platte County, the funding cut from FY 2022 to FY 2023 is much greater than what was anticipated before the legislature finished its biennial budgeting process at the beginning of 2021.

"The (FY 2022) Community-based Juvenile Services Aid Request for Application anticipated an appropriation of $6,048,000 (for the entire state)…and used that amount to determine formula allocations," a handout from a July 29, 2021 meeting of the Nebraska Children's Commission Juvenile Services Committee said.

However, in early 2021, the legislature appropriated $5.8 million for FY 2022, instead of the expected $6.05 million. That happened months after programs had already filed FY 2022 funding requests, anticipating allocations based on the $6.05 million figure.

Because there were only a couple of months left before the start of FY 2022, the Crime Commission made up the $250,000 budget cut by reducing allocations for programs that have historically returned a significant portion of unused funds. Platte County was not one of those programs, and still received the $108,000 it originally anticipated for FY 2022.

However, with the expectation that the actual FY 2023 appropriation will be the same as FY 2022 -- $5.8 million -- and with more time to plan accordingly, the Crime Commission has indicated that Platte County will be eligible for roughly $103,000 in FY 2023, as Schuller said.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

