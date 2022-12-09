Staying environmentally conscious during the holidays

It’s that time of the year again! The holidays are right around the corner. During this time of joy and giving, it is also the time of year where the most waste is created. Let’s talk trash; statistically during Thanksgiving and New Year, the average family generates 25% more waste! That adds up to about an extra million tons of waste going into landfills each week. We put together some helpful tips to go green for the holiday season.

Next let’s talk shopping. Shop local, help support our local economy, this helps by reducing gas emissions from the unnecessary road trips. There are many local shops that were shut down this year due to the pandemic and they could really use our local support this year. Remember to keep your reusable shopping bags in the vehicle so you have them while making your holiday purchases. Don’t have any? Give us a call we have several in the office. Online shopping is the latest trend nowadays -- it’s a safe alternative for those that need to shop from home. And that’s OK, there are many companies that when you purchase an item they in turn contribute to another cause. Please consider utilizing some of those companies to help make a collaborative impact during this holiday shopping season. If you need a list of some philanthropic companies head on over to the Keep Columbus Beautiful website (www.kcbne.com) or on our Facebook page. We also have several neat local thrift/vintage shops that you could visit and buy used before buying new.

As always, it’s a wonderful time of the year, everyone enjoys gifts but consider gifting your time as it is the truly one of the best gifts you can give anyone. Experiences are also a great alternative to the traditional wrapped gifts; such as museum passes, sporting event tickets, zoo memberships, or lessons for a new hobby.

Do you have a beautiful live Christmas tree? Going green is really simple as the City of Columbus offers free Christmas tree recycling every year. The trees are utilized for various purposes. Some of the trees are mulched and used in the local parks, while others are placed in area lakes to provide habitats for the local wildlife. The local archery club also uses them for sprucing up their décor for the archery tournament. So, after the holidays are finished or your tree is, whichever comes first, take it on over to Ag Park and have it recycled. It will be available for local residents from Dec. 26 until Jan. 24.

We at Keep Columbus Beautiful would like to wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy and Healthy New Year!

Vanessa Oceguera is the executive director of Keep Columbus Beautiful. Her column is normally published in The Columbus Telegram every second Friday of the month.