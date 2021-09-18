Staying on the same road: Brunswick testifies at redistricting hearing

On Thursday, Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said he felt good about a redistricting public hearing he attended the previous day in Lincoln.
It was one of three public hearings held this week by the Nebraska Legislature's Redistricting Committee to get feedback on two proposals for how to redraw Nebraska's congressional district boundaries according to the 2020 U.S. Census population count.
The districts determine the areas covered by each of Nebraska's three members of the United States House of Representatives.
The magic number for each of the three congressional districts is 653,834 and two-thirds: Exactly one-third of Nebraska's 1,961,504 population according to the 2020 census. The Redistricting Committee is responsible for redrawing the districts so the populations in all three are as equal as possible.
The districts were balanced 10 years ago, but populations have shifted since toward the metro areas of Omaha and its suburbs and Lincoln.
"District One has grown a little bit, District 2 has grown quite a bit and district three has shrunk in size," Brunswick said. "Right now, District 3 needs to pick up about 54,000 people."
The Redistricting Committee released two maps, each representing a different proposal. In both maps, the 1st Congressional District's population is almost exactly at the magic number.
One of the maps, LB1, keeps Platte County in the 1st District, while the other -- LB2 -- places Platte County in the 3rd District. Brunswick and other local leaders are opposed to LB2.
Brunswick said his main argument in favor of LB1 at Wednesday's public hearing was based on manufacturing relationships that connect Platte County to the 1st District communities of Norfolk, Fremont and Seward.
"I couldn't agree more," Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said. "...I think it's extremely important that we try to stay on the same road we've been on."
State Sen. Mike Moser's comments to the Telegram in a Thursday article also echoed the manufacturing argument.
But, that's not the only reason local leaders believe Platte County should remain in the 1st District.
Brunswick said residents in Platte County and Columbus are also commuting to neighboring communities more and more, reinforcing the existing industrial relationships. He added that people from Platte County also flock to those areas for non-work-related reasons.
"People in Columbus, when they do travel outside of the community, they go to Lincoln. They go east ... they go to Norfolk and they go to Fremont," Brunswick said.
Bulkley, meanwhile, acknowledged a less tangible variable: the strength of Columbus' relationship with U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who currently represents the 1st District.
"I don't mean that we would not have a good relationship with (3rd District Rep.) Adrian Smith, but it takes time to develop that," Bulkley said. "(The 3rd District) is also a much larger district, geographically, so it's much harder to have direct interaction."
Columbus leaders aren't the only ones opposed to LB2.
Brunswick said State Sen. Julie Slama, who represents District 1, spoke before him at the hearing. She was in favor of LB1, Brunswick said, which helped Platte County's case.
Right now, Slama's district covers Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties, all of which but Otoe County are currently included in the 3rd Congressional District. Otoe County is part of the 1st District. LB1 would move all of Otoe County out of the 1st District into the 3rd District, while LB2 would leave a portion of it in the 1st District.
While LB1 does not split Otoe County between two congressional districts, it does have that effect on Douglas and Burt counties.
Brunswick acknowledged that it will be impossible for the Redistricting Committee to please everyone.
"Those nine senators have the hardest job in the world right now," Brunswick said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.