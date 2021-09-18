Staying on the same road: Brunswick testifies at redistricting hearing

On Thursday, Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said he felt good about a redistricting public hearing he attended the previous day in Lincoln.

It was one of three public hearings held this week by the Nebraska Legislature's Redistricting Committee to get feedback on two proposals for how to redraw Nebraska's congressional district boundaries according to the 2020 U.S. Census population count.

The districts determine the areas covered by each of Nebraska's three members of the United States House of Representatives.

The magic number for each of the three congressional districts is 653,834 and two-thirds: Exactly one-third of Nebraska's 1,961,504 population according to the 2020 census. The Redistricting Committee is responsible for redrawing the districts so the populations in all three are as equal as possible.

The districts were balanced 10 years ago, but populations have shifted since toward the metro areas of Omaha and its suburbs and Lincoln.

"District One has grown a little bit, District 2 has grown quite a bit and district three has shrunk in size," Brunswick said. "Right now, District 3 needs to pick up about 54,000 people."