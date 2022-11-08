Staying safe while driving, through wintertime

Vehicle accidents are a common occurrence throughout the country but, according to Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff, driving is a dangerous activity.

“It's one of the most dangerous things we do but yet everybody doesn't think it's that dangerous, because we all do it all the time,” Wemhoff said. “Because we all do it all the time, we don't think anything's going to happen to us. I think everybody gets a little lax in their driving habits and aren't driving defensively or being conscious of the fact that what they're doing is actually quite dangerous.”

Generally, he said, intersections and more traveled roads are more likely to be the site of accidents.

“But I would stress the point that they don't just happen at intersections or main roadways or busier streets or highways,” Wemhoff added. “They happen everywhere – they happen on blacktop roads with less traffic, they happen on county roads. Accidents happen all over the place.”

Wemhoff said a big concern of his is distracted driving and the use of cell phones. Phones are now longer just used to place calls, he said.

“It's their social media, they're looking at the internet, they're playing music from these devices,” he said.

Simply playing music while driving can be more risky as drivers take their eyes off the road to scroll on their electric devices. Before smart phones, drivers would take their eyes off the road for a second or two to change a road station or skip an album to another track.

“Years ago, it was not uncommon for somebody to be playing with the radio on and an accident happened,” Wemhoff said. “But now they're actually taking an electronic device, a phone and removing their eyes from the roadway, which is extremely dangerous.”

In Nebraska, texting while driving is considered a secondary offense, meaning a driver must be getting charged with another violation or offense in order to be cited for texting while driving.

Other factors can be age and speed. But most importantly, Wemhoff said, there is the danger of not paying attention to the road.

“Everyone's worried about themselves getting involved in an accident,” he said. “You need to be aware of all the traffic around you because you may be encountering somebody who's inattentive or distracted and that may be the reason for the accident. So defensive driving is very important as well. If everybody follows the laws and all the rules of the road, we really shouldn't have any accidents.”

In rural Platte County, there can be more risk of getting into an accident if drivers aren’t paying attention to the road. Wemhoff noted that there are more farm equipment vehicles and big trucks on the road and crops like corn can potentially blind an intersection. Also, a driver used to traveling the same intersection countless times can get used to not seeing another vehicle and, the day they don’t check for a car hit someone else.

“Again, that's just the defensive driving; that's following the rules of the road,” Wemhoff said. “The rules of the road are designed to keep us safe – stopping a stop sign, yielding to other traffic, using your turn signals, not speeding. All these laws are designed to keep us all safe on the roadway.”

The holidays are quickly approaching, and Thursday is Winter Weather Awareness Day in Iowa and Nebraska.

According to information provided by Platte County Emergency Management, those who are stranded in a vehicle during severe winter weather should stay in the vehicle, run the motor for about 10 minutes each hour for heat, open the window a little for fresh air to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning, make sure the exhaust pipe is not block and exercise from time to time to keep blood circulating and to keep warm.

Additionally, make sure you’re visible to rescuers by turning on the dome light at night when running the engine, tying a color cloth (preferable red) to your antenna or door and after snow stops falling, raising the car’s hood to indicate you need help.

Vehicles need to be prepared for the upcoming winter season by having a mechanic check the car’s battery, antifreeze, wipers, windshield washer fluid, thermostat, exhaust system, heater, brakes, oil levels, etc.

People should also carry a winter storm survival kit in their vehicle containing a mobile phone, charger and batteries; flashlight with extra batteries; first-aid kit; knife; shovel; tool kit; tow rope; battery booster (jumper) cables; compass and road maps; windshield scraper and brush or small broom for ice/snow removal; blankets and sleeping bags, or newspapers for insulation; rain gear, extra sets of dry clothes; large empty can to use as an emergency toilet; tissues, paper towels and plastic bags for sanitary purposes; small can and waterproof matches to melt snow for drinking water; cards and games; high calorie, non-perishable food, such as canned fruit, nuts, and high energy snacks (include a non-electric can opener if necessary); small sack of sand or cat litter for generating traction under wheels and a set of tire chains or traction mats; and brightly colored (preferably red) cloth to tie to the antenna.

Before traveling, road conditions in Nebraska can be checked at 511.nebraska.gov or by phone at 511 (when in state) or 1-800-906-9069 (if out of state).