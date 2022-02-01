Steinke retiring after 30-plus years of service

After more than 30 years of service in Nebraska's 5th District Court, Judge Robert Steinke is retiring.

He was appointed to the bench in September of 1991 and has served the 5th Judicial District -- primarily Platte County -- since then. His last day is Wednesday, Feb. 2.

"I'm now dealing with lawyers who are the sons and daughters of lawyers who appeared in court when I first started my career. I thought maybe it was time to consider retirement before I reached the third generation," Steinke said, chuckling. "And, when another friend of mine...retired this last year...he called me and said, 'You know, if you work until Dec. 1, you will be the longest-serving district court judge in Nebraska.' That also made me think a little bit about whether or not it was time to move on in life."

Steinke grew up in Merrick County, which -- along with Platte, Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Nance, Polk, Saunders, Seward and York counties -- is a part of Nebraska's 5th District. The path that led him into law started around the time he was getting his undergraduate degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL).

"I probably started my legal career basically because two of my better friends in college, as undergraduates, told me they wanted to go to law school and they encouraged me to do the same," Steinke said.

Before that, Steinke was considering a master's in business administration, but the decision to pursue law has clearly worked out for Steinke. After earning his law degree at UNL and practicing general law for 12 years in Columbus, Steinke decided to apply for a vacant judge position.

"I have always enjoyed the challenge of trying to unravel and solve the many legal puzzles that are brought before the court," Steinke said. "...I have been incredibly blessed throughout my career with wonderful support staff...and the support of my family."

Steinke remarked that he has had just two court reporters throughout his tenure as a judge -- first Kathy Habben and then Kelli Scheffler.

"They have been the greatest two court reporters you could ever ask for," Steinke said. "By the same token, throughout my 30 years on the bench I have worked with only one clerk of the Platte County District Court."

That would be Marlene Vetick, who Steinke said is an outstanding clerk and has made his job easier.

"It has been my honor and privilege to work with Judge Steinke," Vetick said in a Monday email to the Telegram. "He is truly the definition of 'honorable.' His demeanor both inside and outside the courtroom, towards litigants, attorneys and court staff have always been one of respect and courtesy. He is diligent and thoughtful in his work. I have been very fortunate to have had the pleasure of his mentorship for all these years. He will be greatly missed not only by our office, but throughout the judicial system as well."

Deputy Platte County Attorney Jose Rodriguez, who has worked alongside Steinke since 2016, also spoke highly of him.

"In my experience, Judge Steinke is one of the best district court judges in Nebraska. His rulings have always been fair to both parties in any case before his court, and he has a statewide reputation for being one of the most scholarly judges in Nebraska," Rodriguez said in a Jan. 27 email to the Telegram.

A Jan. 6 Nebraska Judicial Branch press release on Steinke's retirement noted that he leaves the bench having received the highest honor given to judges by the Nebraska Chief Justice; in 2002, he was awarded the Distinguished Judge for Service to the Community for his leadership in the Nebraska High School Mock Trial program.

"It's a great honor to have served the citizens of Nebraska, in particular those of the 5th Judicial District, throughout my career," Steinke said.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.