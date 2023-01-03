Sticking with it: Experts weigh in on keeping New Year's wellness resolutions

With the new year already underway, many have made new year's resolutions -- promises to themselves or others that begin on the first day of the year.

Among those resolutions lie many fitness and nutrition goals, hence the phrase "new year, new me." Jennifer Brownlow, wellness director at the Columbus Family YMCA, publishes a handout every year with numbers and tips for those looking to begin a fitness journey for the new year.

"We are heading into that special time of year. A new year… a clean slate… a fresh start. What can I do better in 2023? One very popular New Year’s resolution is 'I want to be healthier this year', 'I want to be more fit', or 'I want to exercise more,'" Brownlow said in the guide.

In terms of physical activity, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise those aged 6-17 years get at least one hour of physical activity a day, including aerobic exercise and muscle and bone-strengthening activity. For those over 18, two-and-a-half hours of moderate intensity or one hour and 15 minutes of high-intensity exercise is advised, with muscle training two days a week.

"Doing something is better than nothing. If you don’t reach your goal for the week, be flexible and do not quit. The only way to fail is to quit," Brownlow said in the guide.

Oftentimes, exercise is paired with diet or one's nutritionary balance. When it comes to a change in one's diet, Joan Plummer, registered dietitian at Columbus Community Hospital, said a lot of diet plans promise quick results, which does not necessarily mean long-lasting or effective.

"Sensible weight loss for most people is about a half to two pounds a week so if something is promising a lot more than that, it’s probably not a very healthy way to lose weight if they’re looking at weight loss," Plummer said.

Plummer added that wintertime and the new year is a good benchmark to start tracking one's progress, hence the popularity of New Year's resolutions.

"We see people that really want to make some healthy lifestyle changes and I think it’s a good thing, I think in the wintertime it’s good to start thinking about," Plummer said. "The holidays are over, are there things I can do to improve my lifestyle?"

When it comes to making a plan for one's nutrition, she said, selecting foods that are balanced and keeping to one's plan is key, even if it means adjusting the plan to make it easier to stick to.

"If they’re looking for some kind of plan, they want to look for something that does not eliminate food groups, something that includes fruits and vegetables and grains and protein and things that look more sensible," Plummer said.

When it comes to sticking with the plans one makes, Brownlow said starting out small, working up to more intense activity and keeping in mind that the change is for oneself and not others are key to sticking with one's plan.

Dietary changes operate on a similar model, in that Plummer advised keeping track of areas one wants to improve on and making small changes to start. Keeping a food journal for a short period, Plummer said, can help identify areas for changes.

"Starting to look at where they’re at and then making small changes, that’s really where it all can really help. Small changes can give great rewards," Plummer said.

Substitutions and sometimes taking a moment during the day to get a few minutes of exercise, Plummer said, are easy to integrate.

"Maybe drinking water instead of regular soda that would be a small change, eating breakfast, adding some high fiber cereal for breakfast, trying to increase fiber intake, even starting to eat breakfast," Plummer said. "It is something very simple."

For those who may "fall off the wagon" or have an accidental cheat day, Plummer said, it is best to move past it and get back on track as soon as one can because not meeting that expectation once or twice does not mean everything is ruined.

"When they want to make changes, they have to be looking at something permanent. Otherwise, they lose a few pounds, they go off the diet, they regain the weight, maybe even more, they start blaming themselves," Plummer said.

Brownlow said something similar in her guide in that eating a bag of chips or missing a day does not mean one should quit.

"That means that you're starting to work towards that improvement, but things come up, life gets in the way," Plummer said. "We have to think improvement and not necessarily that we’re going to be perfection in those goals."

Brownlow said that when setting up one's plan, consulting with a physician is a good first step. If one is using the YMCA, she added, there are plenty of trainers and programs that can help one keep that progress going.