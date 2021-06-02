Still on the move: Relay For Life coming to Columbus later this month

The fight for cancer remains an ongoing battle, but area residents will once again have a chance to help cancer research later this month.

Relay For Life of Platte County will have a drive-thru fundraiser from 5-10 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, at Central Community College-Columbus, 4500 63rd St. Attendees will navigate through the campus while driving by luminarias, which is like a paper lantern that represents a cancer survivor, a life taken by the disease or someone currently diagnosed with it.

This is the second-straight year in which the local group has held a drive-thru event.

American Cancer Society (ACS) Development Manager Cat Henning said this was done because those fighting cancer are still highly susceptible to COVID-19.

“As a health organization, we need to put our volunteers first,” she said.

Additionally, a silent auction will go along with the fundraiser that starts this Friday, with the winners being able to pick up their items the day of the event.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than $14,000 of the $30,000 goal has been raised for cancer research. The fundraiser will continue until the day of the event.