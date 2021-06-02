Still on the move: Relay For Life coming to Columbus later this month

The fight for cancer remains an ongoing battle, but area residents will once again have a chance to help cancer research later this month.
Relay For Life of Platte County will have a drive-thru fundraiser from 5-10 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, at Central Community College-Columbus, 4500 63rd St. Attendees will navigate through the campus while driving by luminarias, which is like a paper lantern that represents a cancer survivor, a life taken by the disease or someone currently diagnosed with it.
This is the second-straight year in which the local group has held a drive-thru event.
American Cancer Society (ACS) Development Manager Cat Henning said this was done because those fighting cancer are still highly susceptible to COVID-19.
“As a health organization, we need to put our volunteers first,” she said.
Additionally, a silent auction will go along with the fundraiser that starts this Friday, with the winners being able to pick up their items the day of the event.
As of Tuesday afternoon, more than $14,000 of the $30,000 goal has been raised for cancer research. The fundraiser will continue until the day of the event.
According to the Relay For Life of Platte County website, the top team contributors so far include The Cancer Conquerors with $6,654, Rebels With A Cause with $5,370 and Region V’s Cancer Kickers with $1,458.
Chris Cook, who raised funds for the event, wrote on the Relay For Life of Platte County website that she signed up because cancer is a disease that has affected just about everyone in some capacity.
“Every day, the American Cancer Society is helping us stay well by preventing cancer or finding it at its earliest, most treatable stages. They assist families in finding the best resources to help their friend or loved one deal with a diagnosis and their journey to get well,” Cook said.
Beth Boesch, who also raised funds, wrote on the same website she participated in Relay for Life due to wanting to save lives from cancer or make those fighting the disease feel “more comfortable and optimistic.”
"This is my opportunity to honor the cancer survivors in my life, remember friends and family I have lost, and help raise funds to support the American Cancer Society’s lifesaving mission,” Boesch said.
Henning said the past year has been difficult for cancer survivors and those diagnosed with the disease. The hospitals were filled with COVID patients, meaning it was challenging for those folks to get treatment, she added.
“Routine procedures like mammograms or colonoscopies got pushed as well,” Henning said. “It wasn’t just survivors. It was anyone going to those screenings.”
She also said ACS is hoping those appointments “are going back on their calendars” and completed soon.
Henning said though the COVID-19 pandemic is winding down, cancer is still a disease that affects people and their families.
“We’re here to do something about it and raise money to fight cancer,” Henning said.
To sign up for the event or more information, visit relayforlife.org/platteco.ne.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.