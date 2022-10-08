Still rockin': Loup Valley Gem and Mineral Society celebrates 50 years and annual show

On March 23, 1972, a group of dedicated rockhounds from Central Community College started a club for the appreciation, study and acquisition of gems, minerals, fossils and artifacts, dubbing it the Loup Valley Gem and Mineral Society.

According to longtime member and board member Tom Martens, the club started primarily working with gemstones and jewelry-making, but that to gain new members, they expanded.

"It started out as kind of lapidary, gemstone-cutting, polishing, making jewelry," Martens said. "Over the years, just to get the club going and get new members, they diversified, added Indian artifacts, fossils, a little bit for everybody."

Martens said he actually got involved with the club at one of their shows. As time went on, he got more and more involved.

"I've been into history, collecting antiques, fossils, rocks, just that kind of stuff," Martens said. "Years ago I went to one of the shows and that's how I started, went to a show and thought 'This is cool stuff.'"

With self-made vests and determination, the group laid the foundations for a club that would live for 50 years. During that time, many members joined and fell off, but two have remained from the early years: Rose Ternes and Dr. Ben Vrana, both still active members today.

Vrana, who has worked on various digs and field trips across the Midwest and for the University of Nebraska's geology department, was a schoolteacher in Schuyler for many years before his retirement. Despite not getting to go on as many trips as he once did, he remembers them fondly.

"I have a small collection still. When I worked for the University of Nebraska's geology department we'd go help dig up fossils," Vrana said. "We'd have field trips to go rock hunting."

In those 50 years, the group has held many educational events for the boy scouts, girl scouts, 4-H and various schools, with members from a wide geographical range.

Martens said that 50 years is impressive on its own, but especially for a smaller club in Nebraska. On top of that, the gem, jewelry and artifact show is on its 44th year.

The gem, jewelry and artifact show is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 8, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 9. Martens said that it's a great family event and a way for the club to show off what they've been doing recently and get their name out.

"It's an opportunity for members to show off their collections and things they've worked on over the years. There will also be rock, gem and jewelry dealers selling stuff. It's a good family event," Martens said.

Martens, for example, will have a display showing 100 years of artifacts, or artifacts discovered between 1922 and 2022.

Admission for adults is $2, students 16 and younger are 50 cents, and children younger than 5 are free. Martens added that with the amount of variety between the displays and activities, there should be something for everyone's interests.

"It's very low cost and we have lots or rocks, fossils, Indian artifacts. Kids really like the bones and rocks, but it's for all ages, kids to older folks," Martens said. "There's just a diverse amount of stuff and it's all a little different."

Club Treasurer Debra Gonsior said that for someone with no real interest in rocks, gems or minerals, she would say that the displays aren't just geological, they're historical.

"I would say 'How do you think the earth was made?' That's where rocks come from. It's part of history," Gonsior said.

Gonsior went on to say that the variety of items may lead someone to a new interest. When she joined the group, her interest was primarily in Indian artifacts, she said, and she's learned about the other categories in the club over time.

"I've always enjoyed it, it's been a learning experience and it's kind of a challenge, kind of something cool to collect too," Gonsior said.

Pulled pork, bratwurst and sauerkraut will be available at the event. Activities include children's activities, demonstrations, a silent auction and raffles for ugly quartz (witch's fingers) and dog tooth calcite.