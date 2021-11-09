Stoltenow makes first stop on state tour

Charles Stoltenow -- the priority candidate in the search for the next dean and director of Nebraska Extension -- met with community members and extension personnel on Monday morning inside the Platte County Extension Office, 2715 13th St. in Columbus.

It was the first of 13 stops Stoltenow will be making in Nebraska over the next week-and-a-half. A list of all 13 stops can be found online at ianr.unl.edu/dean-and-director-nebraska-extension.

The goal of the tour is to allow Stoltenow to engage with community members, extension personnel and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln organization throughout the state.

"The idea … is all about getting out and about across Nebraska and being able to listen and learn about what some of the priorities are for the communities across Nebraska, and then … those communities can also learn more about Dr. Stoltenow," Tiffany Heng-Moss said.

Heng-Moss is the dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a co-chair of the Search Advisory Committee for the dean/director position. Nebraska Extension's previous dean and director, Chuck Hibberd, left the position in 2020 at the end of June. Associate Dean and Director of Nebraska Extension Dave Varner has been serving as the interim dean and director since Hibberd's retirement last year.

The search process to fill the dean/director position began in the summer. After a rigorous search and interview process, Heng-Moss said that Mike Boehm, the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Science Vice Chancellor, named Stoltenow as the priority candidate.

While Stoltenow is now the priority dean and director candidate, Heng-Moss stressed that nothing is final yet.

"It's really important that we have a statewide effort," Heng-Moss said. "No formal offer has been made at this point in time because this is still part of the search process."

Stoltenow is currently the assistant director of the North Dakota State University Extension Service in Fargo. His previous experience includes working for the United States Department of Agriculture as a federal veterinarian and some years at a private equine practice.

On Monday in Columbus, Professional Development Coordinator and Extension Educator Lisa Kaslon asked Stoltenow about his long-term vision for Nebraska Extension.

"To me, the long-term vision is … to stay with local engagement," Stoltenow said Monday morning. "Organizations that I've seen out there that have struggled are those that have -- whether by choice or necessity or really not making the right decisions -- left that to go to a regional system. I don't think that's in anybody's best interest."

Stoltenow's tour of the state will wrap up on Nov. 17 with an Omaha area open forum and reception.

"Vice Chancellor Boehm will be seeking feedback from those who had the opportunity to connect with Dr. Stoltenow. And then he will be reviewing that information and then moving forward with a decision about (whether) Dr. Stoltenow will be the next dean and director of Nebraska Extension," Heng-Moss said.

