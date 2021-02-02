Straight from the people

The motivation behind much of the work of Nebraska Community Foundation does can be summed in two words: people attraction. Philanthropy is a tool that is helping us make our communities more magnetic – in other words attractive – to returners, newcomers and those who currently live here.

As we’ve discussed before, Greater Nebraska is in the middle of a wide-open window of opportunity. The experiences of the past year have made clear to us and SO many others across our country the value of living in a rural place. Those looking to pursue a dream, start a business, start a family, become more involved in their community or simply shorten their commute needn’t look further than Greater Nebraska.

The last Census showed that in 53 of Nebraska’s most rural counties, the population of 30- and 40-year-olds is on the rise. I’d be willing to place a friendly wager that the new census will show an acceleration in that trend. Here are just a few reasons why:

Entrepreneurs are nurtured in Greater Nebraska

“It’s been a place where I’ve been able to chase my dreams professionally, start two successful companies, not sacrifice quality of time with my family and pursue my personal interests.”

– Caleb Pollard, Ord