Street chalk competition to raise awareness of CASA and need of volunteers

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, CASA volunteers had to get creative in how they interacted with their appointed child, CASA Connection of Platte and Colfax Counties Outreach Coordinator Lisa Rosendahl said.
For example, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) helpers took part in virtual or sidewalk visits Rosendahl said. The visits would provide valuable as they helped entertain the kids, she added.
But for that to happen consistently, more volunteers are needed. That’s been missing not only on the local level but throughout the state. The Nebraska CASA Association and the local organization hope to change that by holding Chalk it Up for CASA this month.
The street chalk art contest – which is going on statewide - began Monday and will end on Sept. 20. CASA Connection is encouraging folks to participate in the event.
Residents can create various street chalk art pieces and submit them to CASA for the chance to win money.
“It’ll be fun," Rosendahl said. “… It’ll be a fun family (contest). We want to get people involved.”
The Nebraska CASA Association stated the competition is not only about raising awareness about the need for CASA volunteers but to spread the word about the organization’s advocacy for kids.
Participants can submit a photo of their art – preferably with the chalk artist in the photo – to CASA Connection at casacoord@gmail.com. There is no limit on the number of entries. It is free to enter.
The winner – which will be announced on Sept. 24 – will receive $500. Meanwhile, $250 and $100 will be given to the second- and third-place finishers, respectively. Additionally, $50 will be awarded toward the categories of best children’s piece, best family piece and people’s choice.
Rosendahl said once she receives the entries, she’ll send them over to the state organization which will judge the submissions. The winners will be based on originality and creativity, interpreting and executing CASA’s mission and for its overall design.
Additionally, the advocacy group is also asking that participants get permission if they plan to draw in a public place.
According to the Nebraska CASA Association's website, the nonprofit's goal is “to support and promote court-appointed volunteer advocacy so every child who has experienced abuse or neglect can be safe, have a permanent home and the opportunity to thrive.”
Although there is a need for volunteers, Rosendahl said the current helpers have been incredibly beneficial during this time.
“I know of one volunteer who would send care packages and letters back and forth,” Rosendahl said. “She would send them coloring sheets and they would color them and send them back. … But our need for volunteers is always still there.”
Meanwhile, Rosendahl said she hopes residents are creative with their art and where they displayed it. She said possibly one way would be to draw their chalk pieces on the downtown sidewalks - after getting permission of course.
“It’ll be a little something for people to come down and see,” she said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.