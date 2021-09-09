Street chalk competition to raise awareness of CASA and need of volunteers

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, CASA volunteers had to get creative in how they interacted with their appointed child, CASA Connection of Platte and Colfax Counties Outreach Coordinator Lisa Rosendahl said.

For example, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) helpers took part in virtual or sidewalk visits Rosendahl said. The visits would provide valuable as they helped entertain the kids, she added.

But for that to happen consistently, more volunteers are needed. That’s been missing not only on the local level but throughout the state. The Nebraska CASA Association and the local organization hope to change that by holding Chalk it Up for CASA this month.

The street chalk art contest – which is going on statewide - began Monday and will end on Sept. 20. CASA Connection is encouraging folks to participate in the event.

Residents can create various street chalk art pieces and submit them to CASA for the chance to win money.

“It’ll be fun," Rosendahl said. “… It’ll be a fun family (contest). We want to get people involved.”

The Nebraska CASA Association stated the competition is not only about raising awareness about the need for CASA volunteers but to spread the word about the organization’s advocacy for kids.

