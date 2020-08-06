Street dance's fate hangs in balance

Rob Gasper, owner of The Friedhof Building, has been working on the paperwork to put on a street dance later this month. But, Directed Health Measures may not change in time for it to matter.
It takes a few months to do the paperwork process between the City of Columbus and the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission, Gasper said. There's no way to wait until three weeks before and decide the situation looks good enough for the event to happen or not.
"To even have the chance, it's really a few month process," Gasper said.
Gasper said he is hoping that 27th Avenue, between the First National Bank, 2623 13th St., and The Friedhof Building, 1270 27th Ave., will be the site of a 150-person strong street dance - his second annual "Septemberfest" - on Aug. 29.
The Columbus City Council on Monday approved a liquor license for the date – contingent on Directed Health Measure (DHM) guidance prior to Aug. 17. But, the East-Central District Health Department wrote in its last COVID-19 situation update that the DHMs will not change before Aug. 31.
For Gasper, the coronavirus pandemic has hurt his business like many others.
“We’ve lost so much revenue this year that just something like this would sure help, even if it’s just one day,” Gasper said. “We do realize this is a serious health issue and we want to keep things safe, but at the same time we can’t lose our business over it either.”
Gasper said the business is doing OK but there’s a limit to how long a business can go without creating at least enough revenue to pay the bills.
“This would definitely help through our August bills,” he said.
Chuck Sepers, chief public health officer at East-Central, wrote in an email that Gasper was referred to the Phase III Health Measures issued by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
"In the Phase III measures, beer gardens (defined as a provisional liquor license for the event) and street dances are prohibited," Sepers wrote. "The Phase III DHMs for ECDHD, including Boone, Colfax, Nance and Platte counties, are in place until Aug. 31. A street dance would be in violation of those DHMs if it were held on Aug. 29."
Gasper said he is unsure of where his event stands right now, but that he is holding out hope things will work out.
“It’s a little bit of a gray area. I’m a little bit confused right now myself as far as if we can proceed or not,” he said. “We don’t want to do anything that’s going to go against health guidelines.”
He said hopefully if things look great and the DHM will end on Aug. 31, they can work on the process and make things happen.
“Two days, I don’t think anyone could really have any quantitative measurement on whether that two days is going to make a difference or not,” Gasper said. “But we do want to work with the City and the health department.”
Columbus City Council President Charlie Bahr said he is fine with the conditional approval, and depending on what public health officials are recommending at that time in regard to coronavirus safety, he is sure the Gaspers will be fine with it.
“They are very reasonable people,” Bahr said of the Gaspers. “I hope they can pull it off but the other part of that is we want to make sure that everybody is safe ..."
Bahr said everyone still has to try and make a living.
“I think everybody is trying to get a little more open,” Bahr said. “I think everybody is a little bit tired of having to be cooped up in the house.”
The council president also said he is glad the Gaspers are trying to do it outside because it's easier to social distance.
Gasper said it is common sense it will be safer outside, but noted they are legally OK under the health measures to have 50% occupancy inside the building.
“If it does get extended we’ll probably voluntarily just not have the event outside and have it under what’s legal right now, which is 50% of our occupancy inside,” Gasper said. “It’s a little bit easier to sustain these health measures, I think, if it’s not under a complete lockdown. This is just something I think people really need, especially going into the wintertime.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter at the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net
