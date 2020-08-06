Street dance's fate hangs in balance

Columbus City Council President Charlie Bahr said he is fine with the conditional approval, and depending on what public health officials are recommending at that time in regard to coronavirus safety, he is sure the Gaspers will be fine with it.

“They are very reasonable people,” Bahr said of the Gaspers. “I hope they can pull it off but the other part of that is we want to make sure that everybody is safe ..."

Bahr said everyone still has to try and make a living.

“I think everybody is trying to get a little more open,” Bahr said. “I think everybody is a little bit tired of having to be cooped up in the house.”

The council president also said he is glad the Gaspers are trying to do it outside because it's easier to social distance.

Gasper said it is common sense it will be safer outside, but noted they are legally OK under the health measures to have 50% occupancy inside the building.