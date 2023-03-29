Assessments for Street Improvement District 185, East 14th Avenue from 23rd Street to north corporate limits, are set to be levied at next week’s Columbus City Council meeting.

Nebraska State Statute allows governing bodies to create Street Improvement Districts (SID) and for such improvements to be funded by a levy of special assessment on benefiting property owners.

In the case of SID 185, 80% of the project cost is paid for by the Federal Funds Purchase Program (FFPP) while the remaining 20% comes from the assessable costs to benefiting properties. The use of FFPP funds reduces the benefiting property owners’ assessment.

Benefiting properties – those located along that segment of the road and considered to benefit from the project – are assessed in proportion to front footage, so property owners who have smaller lots won’t receive as high an assessment as those with larger lots.

The total project cost of SID 185 is $4,058,845.33, according to a memo from City Engineer Rick Bogus, with the assessment to property owners being $811,714.18. The project had been constructed in two phases over two construction seasons.

The final assessment had increased from the pre-construction assessment, Bogus’ memo states, from $93.46 per lineal foot to $108.78 per lineal foot due an increase in quantities and work needed for construction, associated engineering and legal costs and a higher interest rate.

The length of the assessment is 15 years with the assessed property owners paying in installments. The first installment does not collect interest while each subsequent yearly installment draws interest. Bogus said, per city policy, one year of interest is included in the assessments.

Finance Director Heather Lindsley said the interest collected goes back to the fund the project is completed from, to help offset project costs.

“The interest rates for assessments are set at 1% higher than the prime rate at time of assessment with a minimum rate of 4%,” Bogus wrote in a memo. “At the time of the creation and notification the interest rate was 4% and at time of assessment is 8.5%.”

The Board of Equalization –made up of the same members as the Columbus City Council – held a meeting on March 20 at which it reviewed proposed assessments in SID 185, as well as Storm Water Sewer District (SWSD) 10, and passed a resolution equalizing and levying special assessments in those two districts.

However, after hearing concerns from citizens, the board changed the interest rate for SID 185 from 8.5% to 5%.

Near the end of the meeting, First Ward Council Member and Council President Beth Augustine-Schulte asked if the city needed to charge an interest rate at all.

City Administrator Tara Vasicek responded the interest rate is in the city’s policy and the city has done this in the past.

“I do think that it is not unreasonable to maybe set it at 4(%) or 5(%) because that is what has been traditional, but the market has gone a little crazy over the last 12, 18 months,” Vasicek said. “I would not recommend zero.”

Augustine-Schulte told audience members that she understands their concerns, as it can be frustrating when it comes to working with the government because government works slowly and can seem illogical.

“We are bound by so many other things that prevent us from being logical sometimes. I don't think anybody argues with you up here about a lot of the things you've said,” Augustine-Schulte said. “I know for myself, every time these come up, I feel just as frustrated because I'm just helpless in being able to make decisions that are going to be easier for you.”

Augustine-Schulte added that she appreciated the suggestion for lowering the interest rate.

“I know that's not a big help,” she said. “I hope, though, that it's a little bit of an effort to show that we'll do what we can.”

Third Ward Council Member Rich Jablonski made a motion to amend the resolution to lower the interest rate to 5% with Second Ward Council Member Troy Hiemer seconding.

First Ward Council Member Charlie Bahr attempted to make a motion to lower the interest rate to 4%, but there was already a motion on the floor. Council members would have had to fail the 5% motion in order to make a new one for the 4%.

The resolution, amended to include a 5% interest rate, was approved 5-3, with Augustine-Schulte, Bahr and Fourth Ward Council Member Hope Freshour voting against it.

SWSD 10 includes the Frontier Park Regional Storm Water Treatment and Detention Facility, a total project cost of $399,740.

“Two developers in the region constructed the improvements: Granville Custom Homes and M&M Hanson Properties,” Bogus wrote in a memo. “The agreement with these developers was the cost of construction would be deducted from their respective assessments. For both developers, the result was that after applying this credit they did not owe any assessments on this project.”

Additionally, three benefiting property owners had approved agricultural deferments; as such, Bogus said in the memo, there are no assessments due at this time.

The SID 185 and SWSD 10 special assessments will be introduced by the city council on April 3.

The Columbus City Council meets on the first and third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in council chambers, 1369 25th Ave.