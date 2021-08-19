Strutting their stuff: Four-legged friends part of Prairie Village pet parade

Residents at Prairie Village Retirement Center in Columbus received special visitors this week but of the furry, four-legged kind.

The facility, 3000 39th Ave., held its second annual pet parade Wednesday afternoon. Born out of the COVID-19 pandemic, cats and dogs owned by the residents’ loved ones and available for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center are shown off outside. This year, Prairie Village staff members could bring their animals as well.

“It started last year during COVID because family couldn’t really come inside and we had all this stuff going on,” said Terri Morrow, sales director at Prairie Village Retirement Center. “We tried to come up with the most creative ways, and thanks to Paws and Claws for helping us out with our first annual and our second annual, (for our residents to) be able to see their families and be outside; we couldn’t have it inside.”

During Wednesday’s event, each person who brought an animal introduced their pet. The animals ranged in shapes and sizes, from a very small kitten named Ivy to a large husky named Ali.