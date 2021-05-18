 Skip to main content
Student found with gun at Columbus Middle School
Student found with gun at Columbus Middle School

Columbus Middle School

Columbus Middle School, 2200 26th St.

A student was found in possession of a gun at Columbus Middle School, Columbus Public Schools announced on Tuesday.

"We wanted to let you know about a situation we handled this morning at Columbus Middle School. We had a student immediately report to a teacher that a student was in possession of a gun. There was no threat to students or staff," CPS stated, in a message sent out to CPS parents. "The student will now be facing consequences with both the school and law enforcement. We want to thank the student who immediately reported and the quick response of law enforcement. Safety of our students and staff continues to be a top priority of CMS.

Please email Ms. Amy Haynes, haynesa@discoverers.org, if you have any questions rather than calling the school. Thank you."

