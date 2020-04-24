Student sees beauty in fungus: Columbus woman using mold as building material

Through her passion and dedication to the field of science, Columbus resident Katy Ayers is utilizing a unique substance to help better the planet: Fungus.
The Central Community College-Columbus sophomore has been using fungi as a building material; she’s constructed a chair, bowls, plates, a canoe and even a hand.
“It all started with a documentary and it never stopped,” Ayers said, noting that her fascination with the organism began a year-and-a-half ago.
The interest lies in people being told not to touch fungi, such as mold. But, Ayers said fungus is an important partner in fostering agricultural growth as fungi take in the carbon that plants produce during photosynthesis and release nutrients back to the plant.
“Fungi are responsible for our fertile soil in Nebraska,” Ayers noted.
Ayers is probably most recognized for building a functioning canoe out of fungi. NBC News spotlighted that project on a national broadcast recently.
She spent three months alone drawing up blueprints for the canoe, which she calls myconoe; myc having been derived from the Greek word mykes, which means fungus.
Ayers built the myconoe by constructing a wooden skeleton then inserting mycelium, the main part of a fungus, along with a food source.
“Once we got it all in there, it only took one week to grow,” Ayers said.
She has used the myconoe like a traditional canoe three times and plans to utilize it more often as the weather warms up.
As a Project GPS (Growing Pathways to STEM) student, Ayers is currently working on crafting a bee hotel out of fungi. Project GPS is a scholarship-awarding program sponsored by the National Science Foundation that targets high-achieving students with financial needs and who represent underserved populations in the STEM fields.
Bees are responsible for pollinating up to 80% of flowering plants, and the future has been looking bleak for the insects. Luckily, research indicates that fungi may help reduce the risk of viruses in bees; therefore, a bee hotel made of fungi material may be very beneficial, she explained.
The shell of the bee hotel has been created; the next step will be placing in nesting material.
She recently received a PIE (Public Information and Education) grant in the amount of $3,000 from the Nebraska Academy of Sciences. It is funded through the Nebraska Environmental Trust.
“The bee hotel project will be funded by that grant,” Ayers said.
“Katy is tenacious,” said Lauren Gillespie, a biology professor at CCC-Columbus who has worked closely with Ayers in Project GPS. “She has a thirst for knowledge that is a dream to have in a student.”
Gillespie described Ayers as a driven, highly intelligent individual who truly loves what she does.
“It’s such an incredible opportunity to facilitate what she’s going to do,” Gillespie said.
Ayers also has several mini-projects in the works, such as attempting to grow morel mushrooms. Currently, they cannot be grown commercially so Ayers has been experimenting with this by adding hydrogen peroxide to the fungi to see if the fruiting body – which is involved with reproduction - will grow.
Originally from Kearney, Ayers is a non-traditional student. She took an eight-year break between high school and college due to her father falling ill. He eventually passed away, and Ayers decided to continue pursuing a career in science, for which she’s always had a passion.
“I think he’d be so proud,” Ayers said.
She initially wanted to be a nuclear engineer then considered bioengineering before discovering her passion in mycology, the study of fungi.
“I’m hoping to become a great science communicator,” Ayers said, adding that she wants to help share scientific discoveries.
Gillespie said that Ayers can share scientific ideas in a way that can be easily understood and reach those who may not be knowledgeable in that field of study.
“She has that charisma and passion that can just draw you into it,” Gillespie said.
Ayers will graduate from CCC in spring 2021 with an associate’s degree. She wants to obtain a bachelor’s in mycology and eventually get a doctorate. Ayers will stay on at CCC an additional year to take more classes that will be transferrable once she decides on a four-year university.
In 10 years, Ayers said she hopes to be making a difference in the world by helping keep the environment clean. She noted one study in which researches gauged how fungi could clean a diesel oil spill. Oyster mushrooms were placed on the area; soon, plants were growing where the oil had been.
“I hope I am making products to reduce the amount of styrofoam and plastics in the world,” she said.
Additionally, Ayers dreams of obtaining a superfund site, which is an extremely polluted area and utilizing fungi to clean it.
She is an environmental sustainability intern at the CCC Columbus campus; recently, she’s been organizing presentations about how students can help the environment.
“This has been one of the weirdest journeys I’ve been on,” Ayers said. “Following some of my biggest dreams can actually pay off.
“It’s all about creativity and curiosity,” Ayers said. “If you can stay curious and stay creative, you can do anything.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
