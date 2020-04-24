Student sees beauty in fungus: Columbus woman using mold as building material

“Once we got it all in there, it only took one week to grow,” Ayers said.

She has used the myconoe like a traditional canoe three times and plans to utilize it more often as the weather warms up.

As a Project GPS (Growing Pathways to STEM) student, Ayers is currently working on crafting a bee hotel out of fungi. Project GPS is a scholarship-awarding program sponsored by the National Science Foundation that targets high-achieving students with financial needs and who represent underserved populations in the STEM fields.

Bees are responsible for pollinating up to 80% of flowering plants, and the future has been looking bleak for the insects. Luckily, research indicates that fungi may help reduce the risk of viruses in bees; therefore, a bee hotel made of fungi material may be very beneficial, she explained.

The shell of the bee hotel has been created; the next step will be placing in nesting material.

She recently received a PIE (Public Information and Education) grant in the amount of $3,000 from the Nebraska Academy of Sciences. It is funded through the Nebraska Environmental Trust.

“The bee hotel project will be funded by that grant,” Ayers said.