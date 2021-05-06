Students revving up for Vehicle Day: Columbus event aims to inspire children

After a COVID-19-induced postponement, Columbus' annual Vehicle Day is set to take place on May 11 at Ag Park.

For the uninitiated, Vehicle Day is like a show-and-tell job fair for kids.

"Vehicle Day is designed for first-grade students to have their first introduction to careers," Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Workforce Programs & Recruitment Director Kara Asmus said. "...People can come and say, 'Here's a vehicle I use at work and here's how we use it and why we need it.' And the first graders can see up close what it looks like."

Approximately 400 first graders are expected to be at this year's Vehicle Day. So far, Asmus said, attendance from Columbus Public Schools and Lakeview Community Schools students has been confirmed.

Asmus said the Chamber has been organizing Vehicle Day at Ag Park, 822 15th St. in Columbus, for many years. Normally, Vehicle Day takes place in the fall, but it was postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19.

"We decided to delay and see how things shaped up in the spring and it worked out, so we're going to make it happen," Asmus said.

Children are usually welcome to explore the vehicles.