Students revving up for Vehicle Day: Columbus event aims to inspire children

After a COVID-19-induced postponement, Columbus' annual Vehicle Day is set to take place on May 11 at Ag Park.
For the uninitiated, Vehicle Day is like a show-and-tell job fair for kids.
"Vehicle Day is designed for first-grade students to have their first introduction to careers," Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Workforce Programs & Recruitment Director Kara Asmus said. "...People can come and say, 'Here's a vehicle I use at work and here's how we use it and why we need it.' And the first graders can see up close what it looks like."
Approximately 400 first graders are expected to be at this year's Vehicle Day. So far, Asmus said, attendance from Columbus Public Schools and Lakeview Community Schools students has been confirmed.
Asmus said the Chamber has been organizing Vehicle Day at Ag Park, 822 15th St. in Columbus, for many years. Normally, Vehicle Day takes place in the fall, but it was postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19.
"We decided to delay and see how things shaped up in the spring and it worked out, so we're going to make it happen," Asmus said.
Children are usually welcome to explore the vehicles.
"Sometimes they'll climb right through the cab of a tractor and honk the horn," Asmus said. "There's one that is just fascinating. It's a close-captioned TV van that the City uses. It's to snake pipes with, to see what's blocking a pipe. And they can get in the vehicle and see on the screen what they see when this little robotic thing goes by. It's very cool."
This year, though, Asmus said some of the participating businesses have asked that the interactivity be limited as a precaution against COVID-19.
Asmus said businesses have until early Friday morning to register for the event. Interested parties should contact Asmus. Several have already RSVP'd.
An electric car from Columbus Community College, a Culligan Water delivery truck and a CSS Farms planter will be there.
"I know we have a 115-foot aerial fire truck," Asmus said. "...The (Platte County) Sheriff's Office is bringing a patrol car. … The Columbus Police Department is going to bring two of their SUV police interceptors out for us."
Bierman Construction is bringing a loader, Loup Public Power District is bringing a bucket truck and, Asmus said, the Chamber is hoping to have aircraft show up.
Cornhusker Public Power District (CPPD) usually participates, too. CPPD Marketing Director Karen Schlautman told The Telegram the power district will be bringing a digger derrick to Vehicle Day on May 11.
"It's used for setting poles. The journey line technician can control it with a remote control, so it'll swing out and it'll dig the hole," Schlautman told The Telegram.
Schlautman said the line technicians who go to the event love interacting with the children.
"Our line technicians enjoy showing the students our digger derrick truck used to set power poles," Schlautman said in a Wednesday email to The Telegram. "Students also enjoy seeing the truck’s digger operated by remote control. The students usually have questions about the truck. We always stress being safe around electricity too."
Asmus said that's part of what makes the event so good – kids aren't just there for the vehicles.
"They're interacting with the people that operate them," Asmus said. "And that really helps them learn about their community and meet the people in their community and feel like they belong here, so hopefully they want to make this their long-term home."
