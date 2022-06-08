Study: Platte County tourism bouncing back

Tourism in Platte County is recovering from the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an economic impact study.

The study, completed by Dean Runyan Associates, showed that from 2020 to 2021, taxable lodge sales in Platte County has rebounded 44.7%, shared by Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) Director Kay McNeil during the Platte County Board of Supervisors regular meeting June 7.

A stay in a lodging facility, such as hotels or Airbnbs, that is shorter than 30 days is subject to this lodging tax.

McNeil noted the addition of the Hampton Inn and River Land Cabins and Campground as contributing to the increase. A new campground is also being established in Platte Center which will impact next year’s numbers, she added.

Overnight person trips increased from 199,000 to 222,000, a 11.3% difference.

“I believe in 2019 … the number was 272,000. So, we do have some additional room to grow as we continue to bring people back,” she added.

According to the study, the majority of visitors use hotel, motel or short-term vacation rentals (like Airbnbs). Visitors spent $29.2 million in 2021, an increase of 59.4% from the previous year. Travel spending on food and beverage service grew by $5.4 million, a 55.9% increase from 2020.

“Before we collect this month's lodging tax, which will be the last one for the year, we're $1,000 off from our highest year ever,” McNeil said. “My projection for this month is $10,000. It was the same last month and we brought in almost 14. So, lodging tax wise, we are rebounding.”

The arrival of the pandemic resulted in travel plans and large gatherings being forced to a screeching halt. However, McNeil noted that, two years later, things are coming up roses. Just last week, the Lions Club held its 100th annual convention and the American Legion will be holding a large gathering later this month, she added.

“We went from having a really great first couple of months in 2020 to zero. When I started in March of 2020, we had one conference before everything shut down,” she said.

Study data also shows a decrease in travel arrangement services meaning, McNeil said, people are booking lodging themselves rather than going through a travel service. For type of traveler accommodations, a decrease can also be seen in visitors utilizing a resident’s second home.

“I believe if you look at inflation and the cost of homes that could be why people aren't purchasing a second home,” McNeil said.

In a similar vein, supervisors approved allowing the CVB to add a communication and marketing assistant.

This would be a new, full time position who would be delegated tasks related to marketing and communications side of the CVB, which would include the monthly events calendar, welcome packets, volunteer coordination, trade shows, ad design, social media marketing, website updates, the visitor guide and be the primary point of contact for the Something Good App.

Available on smart devices, the Something Good app lists attractions, events and other visitor information for Platte County

“We have about 1,100 people that are using the app to post/find events, places to shop, places to stay, eat, drink and play at this point. This person would maintain adding additional events to the app so that becomes more useful and promoting Platte County to residents and visitors,” McNeil said. “They would also be responsible for visitors guides and sending out inquiries and marketing materials and maintaining that record in our database, (Simpleview), launched this year as well.”

At a minimum, the new employee would work out of the CVB office, currently located inside the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce building, and potentially work remotely two or three days a week. The idea is, she said, would be to have someone, herself or the new marketing assistant, present in the office daily which could also include some weekend hours.

Zelle, the human resources firm contracted by Platte County, set a median wage range of $18.37 plus benefits for the new position, however, McNeil noted she has allocated up to $40,000 in the 2022-2023 fiscal year’s budget for the position if the individual happens to be bilingual. A goal of the CVB has been to offer promotional materials in both English and Spanish and the CVB will continue to work toward this goal.

“The Advisory Committee had discussed this quite in depth,” District 7 Supervisor Kim Kwapnioski said. “There was a lot of overtime put in by Katy. We also contracted a lot of these services that we would bring in house. So that would all be internal and we would have more, I guess, saying in regards to that.”

It will also be beneficial with the new casino coming to Columbus, the field house, additional hotels and other attractions/projects on the horizon for Columbus and Platte County.

The advisory committee had brought up the possibility a year ago of hiring a second person to help her but McNeil said she felt she still had a lot to learn at that time before bringing in someone new.

“I think I'm at a point where I can hand some of the more menial tasks off to somebody and make more of a difference in bringing people in to explore, play, shop and stay in Platte County,” McNeil said. The goal is to have the position posted and a hiring timeline completed by the end of next week (June 17).

“I want to find the right fit for our communities and also for the long-term future of the CVB. This is a very exciting time in our county so having a staff team equally as excited is a must!"

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

