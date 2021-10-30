Subdivision lots near Jenny Lake in Monroe

Land near Jenny Lake located about 3 miles west of Monroe has been recently put up for sale to create a new subdivision in an area off of 415th Avenue.

Justin Petersen – who’s an equipment manager at BD as well as a mobile and modular dealer - and RE/MAX agent Steven Jenny are working on the Jenny Lake subdivision. Petersen's experience is in mobile home parks but working with Jenny, he’s entering the home real estate field.

Starting last week, Jenny and Petersen - who are the owners PJ's Development, the developers of the project - said the first Jenny Lake subdivision – which contains seven lots – was put up for sale. Jenny and Petersen said they first started working on the project about a year ago and since then it's gone through many revisions.

Petersen said they wanted to build in that area as a way to help with “the crazy housing in Columbus,” as well as have homes near the city.

When talking to the pair, it’s easy to see their excitement for the project.

Jenny credited his father, Mark, in getting the project going, saying he did “the dirt work.” Petersen added that Mark “did mountains and mountains of work.”

“The way he (Mark) is developing (the vegetation) now, he’s already got alfalfa ready to be grown out there,” said Jenny – who along with his father – is a Monroe native. “He really prepped the land for that. We’ve got it set-up to where it looks pretty.”

Petersen said the lots are also quite big as they range anywhere from .6 to over 2 acres.

Jenny said the land was a previously abandoned sandpit that was filled with trees and concrete.

Although the area hasn’t been used, it has been well maintained and features a lot of nice sand, Petersen said. Additionally, the wildlife – which includes cranes and various other birds – the brush and water are quite the eyeful, he added.

Jenny said the first subdivision is not in the floodplain and safe from potential flooding. He noted that detail is vital as residents experienced difficulty during the 2019 flood.

“Of course, in 2019 we got hit pretty hard,” Jenny said. “Some families couldn’t get to their homes in two months. But here we won’t have that problem.”

Petersen added they also ensure flooding wouldn’t be an issue by raising areas that were on the lower end.

“A lot of it is now flatter and way above elevation,” he said.

Jenny also said since the area contains quite a bit of sand, they plan to supply the landowners dirt to help them grow their lawns. Additionally, when the owners install their septic tanks, dirt will be supplied to them in that endeavor, Jenny said.

“That’s a big value for a lot of people,” Jenny said.

The Jenny Lake subdivision will also have a beach for those residents to utilize, Jenny and Petersen noted.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

