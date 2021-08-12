Summer construction wrapping up at Lakeview in time for new school year

One half of the area is dedicated to wood projects and the other to metals.

First-time and returning students and staff are also now able to enjoy the new gym and nearby activity commons area, which were completed over the summer. The completion of the new gym brings the school's total to three. Plas and Runge said that was done to give the district extra flexibility, especially since junior and senior high school sports share the facilities.

The district is still working out the details, but Runge said one of the existing gyms -- the East Gym, which doubles as a performance space for Lakeview's fine arts programs -- will likely get some attention, too.

After more than a year of ongoing construction, Plas said it's nice to have full use of the school facilities again.

"We spent all of the last year-and-a-half with the logistics of the school being disrupted. We had entries that were shut down, we had sections of the parking lot that you couldn't go through. We have not had full availability of the site since April 2020," Plas said.

Now, though, those things should be back to normal.

"A new normal," Runge said.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.