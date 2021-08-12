Summer construction wrapping up at Lakeview in time for new school year

Students and staff may notice some changes at Lakeview Junior-Senior High School as they return to class next week.
Except for some odds and ends, the years-long construction project at the school, 3744 83rd St. in Columbus, has wrapped up.
Lakeview Community Schools brought BD Construction on board as the district's construction manager for the project, but Lakeview Board of Education President Keith Runge said a number of local businesses have helped with the work as subcontractors.
The $12-million bond issue that helped finance the project was passed in October 2019. Runge and Lakeview Superintendent Aaron Plas said the project, estimated to cost $13.8 million, has come in $1.2 million under budget.
That's not something that can be said of many construction projects that started at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dirt and groundwork on the Lakeview project started at the beginning of 2020 and the district asked for bids in April 2020, right about the time the pandemic hit Nebraska.
"There were a lot of unknowns," Plas said. "We were nervous. We didn't know what that was going to look like."
But, Runge said, the district got lucky in the bidding process.
"We had really good bids. And I think (the businesses) thought it was a good place to keep their employees busy and give them steady employment over the next year," Runge said.
Plas said construction started a few months earlier than planned, once it became clear that classes would not be returning to the building for the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
From there, work continued steadily into the summer and throughout the 2020-2021 school year.
Renovations and construction have finished up over the last six months, just in time for the start of the 2021-2022 school year. Students return to class on Aug. 18.
The band and vocal rooms were among those to receive facelifts over the last few months, including new paint, flooring, lighting and updates to the HVAC and electrical systems.
Meanwhile, the industrial tech and ag classrooms are no longer sharing neighboring labs; each has its own facilities.
"We added the agriculture lab and agriculture classroom down in the ag wing," Plas said.
That's a big plus, especially because almost a third of the school's students are involved in the ag program. Plas said ag instructor Emilye Yowell will be moving into her newly-built digs soon.
"And, we renovated our industrial tech area," Plas said.
That renovation was probably the biggest one that took place over the summer, Plas said.
"The whole area has been upgraded. It was two different labs and now it's all industrial tech," Plas said.
One half of the area is dedicated to wood projects and the other to metals.
First-time and returning students and staff are also now able to enjoy the new gym and nearby activity commons area, which were completed over the summer. The completion of the new gym brings the school's total to three. Plas and Runge said that was done to give the district extra flexibility, especially since junior and senior high school sports share the facilities.
The district is still working out the details, but Runge said one of the existing gyms -- the East Gym, which doubles as a performance space for Lakeview's fine arts programs -- will likely get some attention, too.
After more than a year of ongoing construction, Plas said it's nice to have full use of the school facilities again.
"We spent all of the last year-and-a-half with the logistics of the school being disrupted. We had entries that were shut down, we had sections of the parking lot that you couldn't go through. We have not had full availability of the site since April 2020," Plas said.
Now, though, those things should be back to normal.
"A new normal," Runge said.
