Summer events to encourage people to get moving

This summer, there will be outdoor outings for residents to enjoy.

Columbus Community Hospital will continue to host Walk with a Doc summer series events during July and August at the Humphrey Medical Clinic.

The Walk with a Doc summer series continues from noon-1 p.m. on Friday, July 9. Those planning to attend the event can meet outside the front entrance of the Humphrey Medical Clinic, 303 Main St. in Humphrey. Everyone who attends will have a chance to win a pedometer, an Echo Dot, wireless earbuds or a barbecue set.

Christi Mastny, APRN, will be leading the program. While participants walk at their own pace, they will have the opportunity to talk with Mastny about their health questions and concerns.

The event will last about an hour. No registration is necessary and no special gear is needed.