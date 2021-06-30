Summer events to encourage people to get moving

This summer, there will be outdoor outings for residents to enjoy.
Columbus Community Hospital will continue to host Walk with a Doc summer series events during July and August at the Humphrey Medical Clinic.
The Walk with a Doc summer series continues from noon-1 p.m. on Friday, July 9. Those planning to attend the event can meet outside the front entrance of the Humphrey Medical Clinic, 303 Main St. in Humphrey. Everyone who attends will have a chance to win a pedometer, an Echo Dot, wireless earbuds or a barbecue set.
Christi Mastny, APRN, will be leading the program. While participants walk at their own pace, they will have the opportunity to talk with Mastny about their health questions and concerns.
The event will last about an hour. No registration is necessary and no special gear is needed.
Mastny recently joined the staff at Humphrey Medical Clinic. She received her bachelor’s in family science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, her bachelor’s in nursing from Creighton University in Omaha and her master’s in nursing as a family nurse practitioner from Clarkson College in Omaha. Mastny has spent the last nine years working as a family nurse practitioner. She is board certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center and holds a certification for basic life support.
Walk with a Doc encourages people of all ages to participate in physical activity so they can reverse the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle.
In Columbus, the Platte County Lifestyle Coalition (PCLC) will be promoting getting more active with a “Park Your Chair and Walk the Square” initiative at all summer 2021 Lawn Chairs on the Square events.
Attendees are encouraged to walk around the square until a few minutes before Lawn Chairs begins. It promotes increased physical activity for all ages.
Lawn Chairs on the Square is held from 7-8:30 p.m. on Thursdays from July 8 through August 12 at Frankfort Square in downtown Columbus.
The Platte County Lifestyle Coalition (PCLC) is dedicated to promoting a culture of health in the Columbus community. It encourages people to move more, eat healthier and get proper rest to live their healthiest lives.