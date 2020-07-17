Summer is cruising on by

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wow! Summer is here. I hope everyone had a great 4th of July. It was great to drive around and see the streets picked up after all the festivities. We have had quite a bit of rain and definitely some strong winds which may be why the streets are so clean? The rain may have even helped wash off some of your smoke ball designs on the sidewalks.

Regardless, I think the town looks great. Our “island” cleanup went well last month. I joked with some of the volunteers that I think we sprayed the weeds with miracle grow because they just keep coming in this year, stronger and heartier. If you enjoy pulling weeds, give us a call we would love some extra hands on deck for the next go-round.

So let’s get back to work, we have a ton of stuff going on at Keep Columbus Beautiful right now and coming up this summer.

First off, we are still hiring. We are looking to start a drop-off recycling program and need an extra employee to help us kick that off. If you are interested shoot us an email with your contact information. We are also planning some of our postponed events. As of right now here is a current list of what we have coming up:

Aug. 15th – Paper shredding day at Cornerstone Bank from 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

*Limit of 100 pounds per person (3304 16th St)