Summer is cruising on by

Wow! Summer is here. I hope everyone had a great 4th of July. It was great to drive around and see the streets picked up after all the festivities. We have had quite a bit of rain and definitely some strong winds which may be why the streets are so clean? The rain may have even helped wash off some of your smoke ball designs on the sidewalks.
Regardless, I think the town looks great. Our “island” cleanup went well last month. I joked with some of the volunteers that I think we sprayed the weeds with miracle grow because they just keep coming in this year, stronger and heartier. If you enjoy pulling weeds, give us a call we would love some extra hands on deck for the next go-round.
So let’s get back to work, we have a ton of stuff going on at Keep Columbus Beautiful right now and coming up this summer.
First off, we are still hiring. We are looking to start a drop-off recycling program and need an extra employee to help us kick that off. If you are interested shoot us an email with your contact information. We are also planning some of our postponed events. As of right now here is a current list of what we have coming up:
Aug. 15th – Paper shredding day at Cornerstone Bank from 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
*Limit of 100 pounds per person (3304 16th St)
Sept. 26th- Household hazardous waste day from 9 a.m.-1 p.m
*COVID may change this date *many restrictions apply call for exact details closer to date
Oct. 2-4- Scrap tire collection
*Hours and location announced at a later date
Hopefully, this gives residents some time to get ready for the upcoming events. Call us if you have any questions. We will do our best to help you out. 402-563-9223
During this time of the year, we are in the office getting ready for grant writing and reporting. This is how we pay for most of these events that take place. We hope to be able to provide them every year. This year we were very lucky with grant funding however with COVID-19 happening it may affect as to what next year’s funding may look like. We will just hope for the best. We hope to see you at some of the upcoming events until then stay healthy!
Vanessa Oceguera is the executive director of Keep Columbus Beautiful. Her column is normally published in The Columbus Telegram every second Friday of the month.
