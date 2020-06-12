Summer is just a week away

I recently took an hour and my grabber and garbage bags and did the area of 17th Avenue south of 23rd Street. During this time I was able to chat with some of the area neighbors and they thanked me for helping get it cleaned up. One of the gentlemen said he does it regularly, as well. He was glad he didn’t have to be the one in the heat and the mud that day. Another gentleman brought me a soda. He said thanks and was on his way to finish mowing his yard. It was definitely a hot one that day but I had a nice cold soda to help with that. If you happen to see anyone doing a cleanup in your area, make sure and give them thanks for helping make your community a beautiful place to live. There are many of these “secret saints” and their contribution goes unrecognized to most, not that they want any credit for it but they definitely do deserve it. I happen to have one in my neighborhood who rain or shine is out there with her sack picking up trash every day. I don’t know her name but I have thanked her countless times and am so grateful to have her as a neighbor.