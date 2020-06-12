Summer is just a week away! I am definitely ready for some sunshine.
I don’t know about the rest of you. but it has been a bit of a rough year and we are only halfway there. Sometimes it is easy to focus on the negative, but there have been so many positives lately. I just have to share some of them.
First, I’d like to begin with a huge thank you to the Columbus community. We have received so many phone calls of residents taking us up on the offer of litter grabbers and garbage bags for cleanups. I love hearing your litter stories and the energy is exciting.
I recently took an hour and my grabber and garbage bags and did the area of 17th Avenue south of 23rd Street. During this time I was able to chat with some of the area neighbors and they thanked me for helping get it cleaned up. One of the gentlemen said he does it regularly, as well. He was glad he didn’t have to be the one in the heat and the mud that day. Another gentleman brought me a soda. He said thanks and was on his way to finish mowing his yard. It was definitely a hot one that day but I had a nice cold soda to help with that. If you happen to see anyone doing a cleanup in your area, make sure and give them thanks for helping make your community a beautiful place to live. There are many of these “secret saints” and their contribution goes unrecognized to most, not that they want any credit for it but they definitely do deserve it. I happen to have one in my neighborhood who rain or shine is out there with her sack picking up trash every day. I don’t know her name but I have thanked her countless times and am so grateful to have her as a neighbor.
Next is the volunteers who helped with the spring cleaning of the” island.' This is always a huge undertaking. For some reason, the weeds just love to grow there no matter how much weed killer you put down. The city parks department is awesome to work with and they help get rid of the weed piles and bring loads of mulch and the tools we need to get the job done. So to all the volunteers: Joe, Colleen, Katy, Rachel, and Doug, THANK YOU! There are so many others that have helped in the last 10 years volunteering countless hours to make that area a beautiful green space a huge thanks to all of you, as well.
Last Sunday, we even had a small “socially distant” get together to celebrate my 10 years with KCB. I really can’t believe it’s been 10 years. Time really does fly when you are having fun. In my time here we have been able to accomplish so many great things together. We have diverted literal tons of items from the landfills (electronics, chemicals, tires), added trees to public and private areas, helped with $30,000 worth of improvements to area homes, answered numerous calls about hard to recycle items, installed metal palm trees in the “island," made so many new and great partnerships, and have so many more great things to come in the next 10 years.
Again a huge Thank you Columbus! You are all amazing neighbors and thanks again for your energy and passion for making Columbus a beautiful place to work and live.
Vanessa Oceguera is the executive director of Keep Columbus Beautiful. Her column is published in The Columbus Telegram every second Friday of the month.
