Summer reading goes viritual

There are multiple ways to get registered for the program.

The first is to go to either the library's website or Facebook page and follow the link to sign up directly on Beanstack.

People also have the option of calling the Library and having staff members walk them through the process.

Lastly, one can also do a paper version where he or she can receive paper reading logs and return them with books checked out.

There are incentives for joining the program, including prizes that people can win for reading.

"People love it because you read for prizes and they’re awesome prizes," Keyes said. "I normally have restaurant gift cards and fun prizes for turning in reading logs, but since we can’t do it that way this year, we’re just doing the $10 Columbus Bucks. The more you read, the more chances you have of winning prizes. The grand prize is going to be an Android tablet."

All forms of reading count for the program, too. One can read a book, listen to an audiobook or read a graphic novel.

Wilkinson said she thinks reading in the summer is especially important for teens.