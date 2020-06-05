Summer reading goes viritual

The Columbus Public Library started its annual summer reading program on June 1, but it will look a little different than in the past.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the library had to find a different way to hold its summer reading program. The answer it came up with: Go virtual.
CPL Customer Service Manager Kelli Keyes is in charge of the adult summer reading program and said it already has almost 200 people signed up as of Thursday.
"Normally, when the world is normal and we’re not quarantining or being closed to the public, our numbers are normally awesome," she said. "But, I was pleasantly surprised by the numbers on Beanstack. We have almost 200 people that have signed up to Beanstack (a reading software and mobile app). That’s awesome. That’s really awesome."
Last year, 415 people registered for just the adult summer reading program.
Although doing it virtually may seem difficult, Young Adult Librarian Jessica Wilkinson said it's as easy as signing up for a Facebook account.
On top of reading, the program also includes activities for people.
"Everything we’re doing as of now is online," Wilkinson said. "I’m mostly in charge of the teen program. This week my teens, their activities are watching a movie with their family and completing an online guess where quiz that I have set up."
There are multiple ways to get registered for the program.
The first is to go to either the library's website or Facebook page and follow the link to sign up directly on Beanstack.
People also have the option of calling the Library and having staff members walk them through the process.
Lastly, one can also do a paper version where he or she can receive paper reading logs and return them with books checked out.
There are incentives for joining the program, including prizes that people can win for reading.
"People love it because you read for prizes and they’re awesome prizes," Keyes said. "I normally have restaurant gift cards and fun prizes for turning in reading logs, but since we can’t do it that way this year, we’re just doing the $10 Columbus Bucks. The more you read, the more chances you have of winning prizes. The grand prize is going to be an Android tablet."
All forms of reading count for the program, too. One can read a book, listen to an audiobook or read a graphic novel.
Wilkinson said she thinks reading in the summer is especially important for teens.
"For me, I think reading, especially during the summer, it keeps their brains active and just gives them something fun to do," she said. "It can take their mind out of their real-life experience and just relate them to a book character that may be going through something similar and help them figure things out in their lives."
Also taking place this summer is the short story writing competition, which features six different categories: Superhero, summer vacation, scary, thriller, mystery and poetry.
The top three stories in each category win a prize and first place will be published in the library newsletter and on the library's website.
People can send a submission to Keyes via email at Kkeyes@columbusne.us by July 15.
