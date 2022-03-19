Summertime at the YMCA

I grew up loving summer. Chicago Cubs on WGN, riding my bike to the swimming pool, playing little league baseball in the evenings, and not having a care in the world. My parents were both teachers, so I always thought everyone had three months off from work! Little did I know. From my college freshman summer on, I have never had a summer off, yet, summer is what I look forward to most in my work.

Summer 1990 changed my world in ways I never could have imagined. I had attended a lot of camps as a kid: basketball camp, football camp, various other sports camps, but never had I been to a true summer camp: outdoors, hiking, swimming, archery, horseback riding, crafts, challenge courses, making new friends and trying new activities. That summer I was hired to be a camp counselor at YMCA Camp Kitaki. Kitaki is part of the Lincoln YMCA, the only YMCA residential camp in Nebraska. Nestled in the hills above the Platte River between Lincoln and Omaha, it is a special place of magic and memories.

The magic I experienced during those two summers changed my life. I had entered college wanting to be a lawyer and possibly a politician. Working at YMCA Camp Kitaki put an end to those plans. Being actively involved in shaping the lives of the future of our state and our country became so powerful to me. Helping a kid learn a new skill was empowering to both me and the child. Spending time with someone who was lonely and homesick brought satisfaction I had never known. Youth from all walks of life were put together in a cabin to live, eat, play and sleep for 24 hours a day. There aren’t many places on earth like that. There aren’t many professions that after a days work you go home knowing you impacted lives.

The Columbus Family YMCA wants to be that place for the youth of our community. We have an exciting new Youth Director hired whose first day of work is March 21. Nicole Ripke brings a fresh set of eyes, experiences and ideas to our YMCA. She comes to us from Camp Luther where she led the summer camp program and all of their year round retreats and camp experiences. We are excited to see what she will bring to our YMCA, but more importantly to the youth and families of our community.

Corey Briggs is the CEO of the Columbus Family YMCA.

