Sunset Park expands: Local service clubs help with playground effort

On a quiet day this spring, the waves on Lake Esther rippled in clear water close to the sand giving way to blue. This area, with Sunset Park, has been expanding with the help of local groups, such as Columbus Kiwanis Club and Columbus Rotary clubs.

A man and his dog got out of his car and headed off around the lake on a Tuesday afternoon. The trails, fishing opportunities and new playground are what draw in residents, said Morning Rotary Club member Judy Trautwein and Parks and Recreation Coordinator Betsy Eckhardt. The Morning and Noon Rotary clubs worked together for the project.

“It’s one of my favorites,” Eckhardt said, who noted the playground was established last fall. “I love it because they are getting the playground equipment and some benches and more stuff out there. But I have seen over the years, it’s a great gathering place.”

Area residents and families are out there walking their dogs, she added, and running and jogging.

The area is located along 41st Avenue and is between Columbus Family Practice and the Columbus Wellness Center. Several people who work nearby take advantage of the park, Eckhardt noted, from organizations such as Columbus Community Hospital and the East-Central District Health Department.