Sunset Park expands: Local service clubs help with playground effort

On a quiet day this spring, the waves on Lake Esther rippled in clear water close to the sand giving way to blue. This area, with Sunset Park, has been expanding with the help of local groups, such as Columbus Kiwanis Club and Columbus Rotary clubs.
A man and his dog got out of his car and headed off around the lake on a Tuesday afternoon. The trails, fishing opportunities and new playground are what draw in residents, said Morning Rotary Club member Judy Trautwein and Parks and Recreation Coordinator Betsy Eckhardt. The Morning and Noon Rotary clubs worked together for the project.
“It’s one of my favorites,” Eckhardt said, who noted the playground was established last fall. “I love it because they are getting the playground equipment and some benches and more stuff out there. But I have seen over the years, it’s a great gathering place.”
Area residents and families are out there walking their dogs, she added, and running and jogging.
The area is located along 41st Avenue and is between Columbus Family Practice and the Columbus Wellness Center. Several people who work nearby take advantage of the park, Eckhardt noted, from organizations such as Columbus Community Hospital and the East-Central District Health Department.
“A lot of development happens down on 38th Street, even since the hospital’s been there and the YMCA and the high school,” she said. “I would foresee that being an area that continues to grow.”
Different local clubs helped the Sunset Park area grow.
Kiwanis donated $5,000 to the City of Columbus in 2020, using money from its Peanut Day fundraiser. The event is held annually in October, according to a July 25, 2020, Telegram article.
Kids should be able to play on the equipment now, Kiwanis member Hollie Olk noted.
“That lake is somewhat of a new attraction in the community and it didn’t have any playground equipment near it,” she added. “We felt that that would be a very good spot to see some playground equipment installed.”
Olk is also in charge of fundraising for Kiwanis.
“We saved up a few years to be able to make that contribution to the City so that they could install a park over by Esther Lake. Good spot,” Olk said. “It needed something and I know we were also talking about maybe adding to it in the future.”
Discussions of further expansion at Lake Esther were put on hold because of not being able to hold Peanut Day last year, Olk added. It was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Olk noted with Columbus growing, other areas of town would serve as a good site for additional neighbor parks, and over the years, Kiwanis members have talked of serving different locations as well.
“It takes us a few years to save up enough money to make a sizeable contribution. Of course, what we did wasn’t enough for the whole project; the City had to find funds,” Olk said. “We’ll probably do something like that again in a different area.”
Now, the Kiwanis club name is on the Sunset Park sign, along with the Rotary Club name. The sign itself noted the playground and shelter were made possible “in part by the generous donations” of the clubs.
"Our annual (peanut) fundraiser provides us with the cash to be able to make donations back to youth projects in our community," Olk said, in a Friday email to The Telegram. "Besides our annual support of various youth sports, we have been able to save up for several large donations i.e., the $5,000 for the Sunset Park playground equipment.
"We appreciate the community’s support annually buying our peanuts so we can continue supporting our area youth’s quality of living."
The Rotary clubs several years ago worked together and wrote a grant for improvements, including a picnic table, shelter and grill, Trautwein said. More recently, the Rotary clubs helped with getting two benches.
“I’m happy (with the park),” Trautwein said. “We wanted a park to complement that lake. It’s a little fishing place.”
First, the lake was established then the Columbus Area Recreational Trails established Sunset Trail, she noted. Now, there’s the playground equipment and the amenities from Rotary. Additionally, Morning Rotary established quarter-mile trail markers at Sunset Park.
“It’s really an asset to Columbus,” Trautwein added.
It’s a great park, Eckhardt said, noting it’s “incredible to see” how many use the area. The new playground equipment will be a “big draw," she added.
“It’s just a great overall recreation area in our town … the trails around there are awesome. People use them to walk their dogs or to go on a jog, ride their bikes, go on a walk as a family,” she said. “The YMCA uses it for their Turkey Trot. You see people out there year-round fishing.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net. News Editor Hannah Schrodt contributed to this reporter; reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.