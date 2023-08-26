Due to a recent acquisition by Superior Industries, Inc., workers at their Columbus plant will see their backlog shrink.

Columbus, the second-largest operation for Superior, according to Communications Manager Corey Poppe, was part of a similar acquisition almost a decade ago.

"(The Columbus operation) has been around since the '50s in some form or another. When we acquired it (then called Greystone, Inc.), it had a couple dozen employees and has significantly grown," Poppe said.

Superior, founded in 1972 in Minnesota, manufactures machinery used for crushing, sorting, washing and moving rock and sand, used for construction. After 20 years of expansion and development, the company was bought by Astec Industries out of Tennessee in 1999. Five years later, employees and area investors bought it back to keep things locally owned. They started acquiring more facilities to keep up with demand, in Arizona and eventually Columbus.

The 140,000-square-foot facility in New Mexico that Superior is adding to that roster will ideally see a similar boom in production and employment.

"The employment opportunities at the plant in Columbus more than tripled since the acquisition 10 years ago, sales and production of equipment also tripled and there's opportunity for so much more," Poppe said.

The Columbus site, Poppe said, is important to Superior as it employs the second-highest number of people in the company in addition to its sheer volume and production.

"Other than the one in Minnesota, it's the second-most amount of employees, anywhere — between 80-90 there now — and we're constantly looking for more," Poppe said.

Chris Afrank, assistant production manager at the Columbus location, said the new site should help him and his crew reduce their backlog slightly.

"Here in Columbus, we have a large backlog of equipment to build. We even had to outsource some to other companies to help us build our products. This gives us another place to build stuff so we can move our dates forward," Afrank said.

The big bump in production times, Poppe explained, is due to extremely increased demand, which leads to a need for facilities and workers. Their primary customers are equipment dealers, who see demand from their customers, the end users.

"We're at capacity, eight to 12 months out at all our locations, including Columbus," Poppe said. "One of the reasons for that is federal infrastructure project funding that's going on. That's been a boon to our business. Anytime you've got a road, a bridge, a pipe, they need aggregate material to produce that."

Their operation doesn't just sell in the United States either, Afrank said. The Columbus facility ships to locations all over the world. Their primary customers are in North and South America, but they have been getting a good amount of international traffic as well.

"It's actually going everywhere. We ship a lot overseas, some locally, some in Nebraska, mainly centered around larger cities like Omaha, Texas, Arizona," Afrank said. "There's recently been some big projects. We ship a lot of stuff internationally. Lately, we've been shipping a lot to New Zealand."

Besides the production changes, Poppe said, the acquisition adds a new location to transfer workers should they need or want to change location.

"Anytime there's an acquisition within our company, it offers new opportunities to employees. Maybe they want to relocate from Columbus and check out New Mexico or from Arizona to come to Columbus," Poppe said. "Here's what it will do in Columbus is free things up some so they can continue on producing what they do best."