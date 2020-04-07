Supervisors, courthouse adjust to new normal amid COVID-19 concerns

Changes have already been made to the way that the Platte County Court is performing its business during this time. The court has made painstaking effort to make sure that traffic into the courtroom is lessened, as officials make usage of the many options at their disposal to perform their duties to the best of their abilities.

“We have a WebEx system in one of our courtrooms that allows us to do WebEx hearings with anyone that has a computer,” said Darla Schiefelbein, clerk magistrate of the Platte County Court. “If they have a webcam, we can view them in our courtroom on our screens. We’re doing a lot of WebEx invites and hearings, allowing us to conduct the court hearings.”

The court also is making use of their video courtroom system that allows people currently held at the Platte County Detention Center to participate in hearings without leaving the facility. That option now has new relevance as COVID-19 continues to spread through Platte County.

“We’ve done most of our hearings for bond reviews through our video court system,” Schiefelbein said. “We’ll continue to do that. Those situations where someone has a bond review or needs to be before the court and are time-sensitive, those are still being heard with no issues.”