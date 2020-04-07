Supervisors, courthouse adjust to new normal amid COVID-19 concerns

Despite the new Directed Health Measures (DHM) limiting public events to 10 people at a maximum, the business of Platte County government is likely to continue, even if what that business looks like is a little bit different.
The DHMs, both from the East-Central District Health Department and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, limit where people can meet; however, exemptions are put in place for essential government services and courts.
Platte County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jerry Engdahl said that the board’s meetings will continue as scheduled, with some adjustments in order to meet DHM requirements. Some members of the board will perform their duties from home while others will be present in person at the Platte County Courthouse, keeping aware of their social distancing obligations.
“We’ve already decided that the next board meeting will be (conducted) by telephone,” Engdahl said. “There may be a few people in the Supervisors’ room, but that’ll be limited to 10, so not all the supervisors will be there.”
The normal cavalcade of county officials will continue, albeit in a different manner than the typical meeting. Those on the agenda will arrive at the meeting one at a time, in order to prevent having multiple people in the same room at the same time.
“We had already planned that before this even came out,” Engdahl said. “The meetings will definitely be different.”
Changes have already been made to the way that the Platte County Court is performing its business during this time. The court has made painstaking effort to make sure that traffic into the courtroom is lessened, as officials make usage of the many options at their disposal to perform their duties to the best of their abilities.
“We have a WebEx system in one of our courtrooms that allows us to do WebEx hearings with anyone that has a computer,” said Darla Schiefelbein, clerk magistrate of the Platte County Court. “If they have a webcam, we can view them in our courtroom on our screens. We’re doing a lot of WebEx invites and hearings, allowing us to conduct the court hearings.”
The court also is making use of their video courtroom system that allows people currently held at the Platte County Detention Center to participate in hearings without leaving the facility. That option now has new relevance as COVID-19 continues to spread through Platte County.
“We’ve done most of our hearings for bond reviews through our video court system,” Schiefelbein said. “We’ll continue to do that. Those situations where someone has a bond review or needs to be before the court and are time-sensitive, those are still being heard with no issues.”
Work is continuing successfully for the court, even with the restrictions. As for when courts might return to some semblance of normal, many minor cases have been backed into May to provide enough time for the health measures to flatten the curve. Of course, everything is dependent on when the virus peaks here in Platte County.
“We’ve told our law enforcement (officers) when they issue tickets or citations, ‘Issue them out into May,’” Schiefelbein said. “We don’t want them having to come in during this crisis.”
As for the DHM itself, Engdahl said that it was necessary to help slow the spread of the virus. Cases are beginning to spike in Platte County and Nebraska, and social distancing is an important tool for lawmakers and public health officials to use as they try to fight an unknown virus.
“Absolutely, (it will help),” Engdahl said. “The more we can do to limit personal contact, the better.”
Zach Roth is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.
