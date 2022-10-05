Surrounded by support: Rolaine Blaser's breast cancer survival story

Editor's note: In honor of October being National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this week The Columbus Telegram is publishing profiles of area residents who are breast cancer survivors as part of our fourth-annual "Think Pink" series in collaboration with Columbus Cancer Care, which worked with us to find profile candidates. Read previously published stories on our website. Our masthead on the front page will also be pink throughout the week.

Rolaine Blaser, a Columbus resident, was diagnosed with breast cancer in June of 2017. After five years of remission with no reoccurrences, she's happy to say she is considered cancer-free.

Blaser, a nurse for 60 years, said the diagnosis came as a surprise given her punctuality with mammograms and no signs or issues prior to that checkup. Unfortunately, this time was different.

"I just have a mammogram every year and it was a complete shock because it had just been a year since the last one and I had never had any problems before," Blaser said.

Blaser said they were able to get her through the testing process quickly, and that the results confirmed what they had detected. The cancer was small enough Blaser had no way to know without the mammogram and testing. Fortunately, they were able to catch it at this early stage.

"The day I had the mammogram they noticed something and immediately scheduled an ultrasound and a biopsy, all in the same day," Blaser said. "They sent it in and it came back positive. I said I didn't feel it and they said 'it's too small to be felt, it's less than two centimeters, you really can't feel it.'"

Blaser said following the removal of the cancerous material, a lymph node was also taken to test and ensure the cancer cells wouldn't spread. Unfortunately, there were cancer cells present in the node removed, so others had to be removed as well to prevent further spread.

"I had to go back, they took out several more and put in a port because they assumed I was going to have to have chemo and didn't want to do surgery twice," Blaser said.

Blaser went initially to Columbus Community Hospital's Cancer Care Center for testing to see if she should have radiation and/or chemotherapy. Her ONCO score, a scale used to determine the possibility of remission, came back as 50/50 odds of reoccurrence, which left her to decide what options she wanted to pursue.

Seeking a second opinion and confirmation of her options, Blaser went to Grand Island for more testing and got the same result. Blaser said she pursued radiation therapy in Columbus and continues to take a hormone suppressant to hopefully abate any chances of cancer returning.

Blaser said her daughters and daughter-in-law were present, at least one and often two or three, for every procedure and often had many questions for the doctors.

"I know one time at the doctor in Grand Island, my daughter had pushed 'do you think she should have chemo or take this drug, why not try it now?'" Blaser said. "When I went for the first time by myself the doctor said 'you're here by yourself? Does everyone in the group agree with this plan?'"

While Blaser opted out of chemotherapy, she said the radiation therapy and surgical processes were tiring. As someone who tries to stay active, it was difficult for her.

Blaser's daughter, Christine Tenski, said the medical professionals the family dealt with, everyone between Columbus and Grand Island made the process smooth and less stressful

"Every medical office or doctor we dealt with always put you at ease, they always took time to answer questions we had," Tenski said.

Blaser added that the menial tasks she normally wouldn't worry about doing or would do herself became draining due to the anesthetics, healing process and radiation therapy.

Living in a rural area just north of Columbus, she does a lot of work daily keeping the property maintained. Regardless, she did what she could do in her condition.

"Just having the anesthetic for any reason drains your system and I had it twice in a couple week. I pretty much just lived life like I normally would, went where I wanted, did what I wanted," Blaser said. "I had grandkids who would come and mow and do those kind of things. I had a lot of support all the way around."

The family, Tenski said, was incredibly supportive all the way down to Blaser's great-grandchildren. In a way, she said, it made their family even tighter-knit going through Blaser's treatment because they all were rooting for her and wanted to help wherever they could.

"We're a very close family so everyone was very supportive from her daughters-in-law, sons, grandchildren to even great-grandchildren, we all rallied around her," Tenski said. "I think it helped make our family closer having to take care of her and being there for her."

In another way, it brought them closer to their faith as well, Tenski added, having belief from the very beginning that things would turn out for the better.

"We're a very Christian family. I think we always had that faith from the very beginning of the diagnosis, we believed it would be okay," Tenski said. "I don't think we ever lost faith in that. We had faith it would be okay."