For years, the Nebraska Communities Foundation (NCF) has conducted a survey of what Nebraska's youth see as important factors in their decision to return to their roots once they're in the adult world. For the past several years, Director of Marketing and Communications Carrie Malek-Madani said, results have been consistent.

"Consistently, students tell us they want to live in communities that are small like their hometown, they also rank safety, good schools and proximity to family highly," Malek-Madani said.

Specifically, 64% of respondents said they would prefer to live in a small town like the one they grew up in, as opposed to cities the size of Omaha and even fewer said they'd prefer a city the size of Chicago. The survey was conducted in partnership with affiliated funds in 11 communities across Nebraska and the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

On a Zoom call announcing the results on Aug. 7, Department Director Josie Schafer revealed that the biggest factor that would draw young people away from the communities they grew up in was perceived job availability in the areas they desire. These include, mainly, health, medicine, arts, entertainment, management, recreation and tourism.

"They're going to get those bachelor's degrees and they're going to be wanting to go into those high-skill, high-wage, high demand jobs," Schafer said. "The vast majority do work, but not necessarily in internships that connect to the jobs they're really interested in."

Schaeffer added that the students who were pursuing these fields noted availability of jobs in agriculture, medicine and health, but not in the other fields. While this may not actually be the case in every community across the state, she noted, there is a perception among the students that those jobs are not available in their areas.

K.C. Belitz, director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, said that, for years Nebraska has tried to establish an image that is appealing to young people and, with these survey results in mind, he believes it is in a place now where that isn't necessary anymore. Nebraska, he said, is what these students are looking for.

"We may have been right at the time (to reinvent our image) but what you're going to hear in these results is that, for the first time, we don't have to reinvent ourselves to be attractive to the people who will be young professionals now and going forward for 10, 20 years," Belitz said on the call.

One notable metric, Schafer said, is that 42% of respondents reported being bullied at some point. Qualitative metrics indicated they wanted communities to be more welcoming and inclusive.

Results showed that students of color reported feeling less connected to their communities. On the whole, 75% of all respondents said they would act to stop unfair treatment and 60% were likely to advocate for diversity and inclusion. This aligns with that safety young people value and is a key element in retaining younger talent in Nebraska, Schafer said in the press release.

"Rural communities must foster an inclusive and supportive environment for everyone,” Schafer said. “Emphasizing safety, diversity and inclusion aligns with the values expressed by the rural youth in the survey and as a result should have a positive impact on population retention and attraction.”

Kara Asmus, affiliated fund development coordinator for the NCF in East-Central Nebraska, said that even being part of something like this was important to many students, as they feel younger people don't have a say in community affairs.

"In those conversations students have really said to me 'Boy, I feel like you hear me, I feel like you guys really genuinely care about what we have to say,' Asmus said on the call. "In that regard, many of our communities and friends are going back and starting youth-led groups so kids can say 'I do matter, my voice is heard, I have some things I want to contribute' and we're giving our students an opportunity to do that."