Surviving a stroke: Every moment counts

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, there are more than 700,000 strokes in the United States each year. By far, the most common type of stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is halted. In the case of this type of stroke, every moment counts. Lack of blood causes brain cells to begin dying within minutes, which means early recognition and treatment of a stroke are critical to minimizing damage. Strokes are the leading cause of severe long-term disability.