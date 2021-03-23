Sweet fishing paradise: 1,500 rainbow trout added to Pawnee Park pond

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

City of Columbus Parks and Recreation Coordinator Betsy Eckhardt said having trout at Pawnee Park will allow folks to enjoy one of the several amenities in town.

“Fishing is a great activity to do by yourself or with friends and family,” she said. “It’s an awesome activity that we offer in the park.”

Pawnee Park isn’t the only spot to go fishing. Eckhardt said Sock Pond, 5098 13th St., is an additional prime location for anyone wanting to cast their line.

Eckhardt also reminded residents and visitors to have a fishing license when taking part in the activity. She said it can be obtained at outdoornebraska.gov or the outdoors section at Walmart.

“We want to encourage everybody when they’re around water, they need to use water safely,” she said.

Curry said this part of Northeast Nebraska has some enjoyable sights to enjoy.

“We’ve got beautiful parks,” Curry said. “… We’ve got all kinds of rivers, decent ponds. It’s just great to be outside. This is the time of year to be outside.”

And with the added rainbow trout, Pawnee Park is an invaluable location for inexperienced fishermen to catch a fish or two, Curry said.