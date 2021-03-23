Sweet fishing paradise: 1,500 rainbow trout added to Pawnee Park pond

Any expert or newbie unfamiliar with fishing now has the chance to enjoy the outdoor activity after 1,500 rainbow trout were put into Pawnee Park's west pond over the weekend.
During the biannual occasion, trout are poured in the park’s west pond - which partially surrounds Pawnee Plunge - every spring and fall, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission District 3 Rep. Ken Curry said.
Curry said from his experience, going out fishing will be great for families.
“From my personal memories, being around my family and being outdoors fishing, those were great memories as a kid,” Curry said. “It kind of gets you hooked on the outdoors. It gets you to enjoy being outside, wildlife and all the different aspects that we have here in the state.”
The fish comes from Grove Trout Rearing Station in Royal, which is about a two-hour drive from Columbus. The trout, which are around 10-inches long, are available for “catch-to-eat,” Curry said.
Northeast District Fisheries Manager Jeff Schuckman and Grove Lake Trout Rearing Station Fish Production Manager Steve Wilhelm bring the rainbow trout to Pawnee Park.
Curry said the fishing location is “family-friendly” as parents and their kids can park close to the pond while at a safe spot.
“It’s a place for families and kids to enjoy fishing,” he said.
City of Columbus Parks and Recreation Coordinator Betsy Eckhardt said having trout at Pawnee Park will allow folks to enjoy one of the several amenities in town.
“Fishing is a great activity to do by yourself or with friends and family,” she said. “It’s an awesome activity that we offer in the park.”
Pawnee Park isn’t the only spot to go fishing. Eckhardt said Sock Pond, 5098 13th St., is an additional prime location for anyone wanting to cast their line.
Eckhardt also reminded residents and visitors to have a fishing license when taking part in the activity. She said it can be obtained at outdoornebraska.gov or the outdoors section at Walmart.
“We want to encourage everybody when they’re around water, they need to use water safely,” she said.
Curry said this part of Northeast Nebraska has some enjoyable sights to enjoy.
“We’ve got beautiful parks,” Curry said. “… We’ve got all kinds of rivers, decent ponds. It’s just great to be outside. This is the time of year to be outside.”
And with the added rainbow trout, Pawnee Park is an invaluable location for inexperienced fishermen to catch a fish or two, Curry said.
“It’s really for anybody but especially for those new to fishing,” he said. “Those fish are out there to be caught. They’re hungry.”