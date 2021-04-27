Sweet sound of success: Columbus High band earns superior and excellent ratings at DMC

This year’s Columbus High School band experienced its fair share of differences, meaning the members have had to feel “more self-confident” in their performing abilities, Band Director Jeff Peabody said.
This is due to the school maintaining proper COVID-19 guidelines. The band members performed in the school auditorium, spreading 8 feet apart when playing.
“We usually sit right next to each other,” Peabody said. “We can hear each other and support each other. So it does feel like the students are out on an island when they perform.”
But band members have shown recently they can play quite well, even in different circumstances.
At the District Music Contest (DMC) held Friday and Saturday last week at CHS, seven Columbus High students were awarded excellent ratings while an additional 10 received a superior mark.
Marimba player Sarah Massman, who received a superior rating, said she’s thrilled to receive high recognition.
“It was surprising to me for some reason,” said Massman, a senior. “You go in hoping to do well but there are things that can go wrong with your performance that can take your score down. So it was exciting.”
Earning an excellent rating were Hailey Hoffman, Rebecca Hoffman, Lena Costello, Ben Gascon, Riley Gausman, Brandon Uroski and Denise Gardea.
Those who received a superior rating were Rylan Wurdeman, Eowyn Moseman, Oriana Gentile, Jarrett Peabody, Molly Roberts, Alondra Magdaleno-Alvarado, Bryan Alvarado, Jenesi Reppert and Justin Sands.
Additionally, the percussion ensemble won for the pieces “Fortress of the Prince," “Coming of Age” and “Sic Semper Draconis.”
Wurdeman also won the Outstanding Performance Award. Massman, Alvarado and Jarrett Peabody received the honorable mention for that award.
The director said for band members to receive those honors is a testament to their work ethic.
“I’m very pleased,” Peabody said of the students’ awards. “It’s a lot of work. … We haven’t able to practice as we have. But for them to come through and perform at a high level, they really need to be commended.”
DMC, which had 16 schools participate, had its first-ever showing at CHS. For about the past 50 years, the competition was held at Central Community College-Columbus campus. But with the college’s current expansion, as well as other renovations near the school, it was deemed more feasible to have the music contest at CHS, Peabody said.
“We have the biggest facility in town. We have the newest facility in town,” he said. “So when they came and asked us, we said we could do everything we could to host it here at Columbus High.”
DMC didn’t happen last year due to COVID-19. Because of that, Massman said she wanted to use this final performance to do well.
“It’s definitely nice to go out with a bang,” said Massman, who received a superior rating her sophomore year.
Peabody said Platte County was well-represented at DMC as students from both Lakeview High School and Scotus Central Catholic earned superior ratings as well.
“I’m just excited to be a part of the music family that we have in our area,” he said. “All of these schools are doing really well.”
