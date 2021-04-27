Sweet sound of success: Columbus High band earns superior and excellent ratings at DMC

Those who received a superior rating were Rylan Wurdeman, Eowyn Moseman, Oriana Gentile, Jarrett Peabody, Molly Roberts, Alondra Magdaleno-Alvarado, Bryan Alvarado, Jenesi Reppert and Justin Sands.

Additionally, the percussion ensemble won for the pieces “Fortress of the Prince," “Coming of Age” and “Sic Semper Draconis.”

Wurdeman also won the Outstanding Performance Award. Massman, Alvarado and Jarrett Peabody received the honorable mention for that award.

The director said for band members to receive those honors is a testament to their work ethic.

“I’m very pleased,” Peabody said of the students’ awards. “It’s a lot of work. … We haven’t able to practice as we have. But for them to come through and perform at a high level, they really need to be commended.”

DMC, which had 16 schools participate, had its first-ever showing at CHS. For about the past 50 years, the competition was held at Central Community College-Columbus campus. But with the college’s current expansion, as well as other renovations near the school, it was deemed more feasible to have the music contest at CHS, Peabody said.