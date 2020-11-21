Swimming with the ducks: Superintendents compete for duck plucker title

Columbus’ three school superintendents will be battling for the ultimate prize – the duck plucker during the Columbus Area United Way’s annual duck race fundraiser.
Usually held during Columbus Days at Pawnee Park, the event will be held inside the YMCA’s pool on Dec. 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Traditionally, the queen and king of Columbus Days would select the duck winners but the summer festival was canceled this year.
With no queen and king this year, volunteers and staff members with the United Way brainstormed a lighthearted way to bring positivity to the COVID situation.
“The committee and staff were trying to figure out … a different way to promote the duck sales but also to have something that brought humor and laughter back to our community,” United Way Executive Director Hope Freshour said. “It’s just an event we can have COVID safe and be respectful of the DHMs but also engage the community at large in regards to a fun … event. That’s the idea of creating the superintendents as an opportunity to be able to be the duck plucker.”
Columbus Public Schools Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz, Lakeview Community Schools Superintendent Aaron Plas and Scotus Central Catholic President Jeff Ohnoutka will be competing for the honor to serve in the position.
The main way to contribute, said Freshour, is online at columbusunitedway.com or by texting CAUW to 313131. While filling out the form, the school name needs to be listed as “the company” in order for the donation to count as a vote for that superintendent.
The winning superintendent will most likely be announced that Monday -- Dec. 7, Freshour said.
“I think friendly competition is a good thing,” Loeffelholz said in an email. “School districts have participated in the duck campaign for several years through our cheerleaders and student body. Many of our families and even staff benefit from the agencies the United Way helps fund and it is important that we take care of our own as well as the community.”
Plas also noted the importance of the United Way and the support the organization gives to its 19 partner agencies.
“When it comes to helping the community and a high-quality organization like United Way, I would do anything needed. As a United Way board member, and supporter of the many agencies associated with the United Way, I feel the need to do anything possible to help,” Plas said in an email.
“I think everyone should participate and donate if they can do so. And would highly encourage them to 'vote' for Dr. Loeffelholz and Mr. Ohnoutka!”
Ohnoutka commented that agencies and residents benefiting from the United Way’s programs will need assistance now more than ever.
“Well, it’s hard to tell Jo Suess (United Way development director) no when she asks you to do something. If it helps to sell more ducks, then it’s definitely worth it,” Ohnoutka said in an email. “The Columbus United Way is a big part of this community. The current pandemic will only increase the number of people in need. It’s important for all of us to be mindful of that.”
Those whose ducks are plucked in December will win a variety of prizes, including dream vacation, groceries for a year, utilities for a year, a technology package, guest and food package, a snowblower, a diamond necklace, furniture gift card, a boxed-in grill and Yeti cooler. The top prize is $10,000 in cash.
An additional “13 lucky ducks” will each win $100 in Columbus Bucks, which can be used like cash at any participating Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce member.
The Columbus Area United Way’s total goal for its campaign this year is $840,000.
No matter which competitor ends up being named the duck plucker, all three superintendents are looking forward to helping a good cause.
“Well … I think Dr. Plas will look better in his swimsuit, but I think the need within our community and within our own families at CPS is growing,” Loeffelholz said. “I would encourage them to do the right thing and help us help those who maybe are struggling financially or social emotionally. I feel strongly about the mission of the United Way and in the end, no matter which school leader gets to go swimming, we all win.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
