T-Bone Truck Stop comes to Duncan

The T-Bone Truck Stop in Columbus has been a part of the Lehr family for over 20 years and that legacy recently expanded to Duncan.

The Lehrs acquired Aj’s C Store in Duncan – now also known as T-Bone Truck Stop – a few months ago and, according to Nikki Lehr, things have been moving right along.

Nikki Lehr is heavily involved at the T-Bone Truck Stop, along with several others in the Lehr family. She and owner Lance Lehr talked about acquiring Aj’s C Store, 930 Lincoln Hwy, for several months, following the death of the previous store’s owner.

Expanding to Duncan just seemed like a step in the right direction with the family’s previous experience in owning and operating the Columbus truck stop, Nikki Lehr noted. The Columbus location, which is located off of Highway 30, is also just a few miles down the road from Duncan.

“The big thing is it wasn't just a completely new start for us. It was something that we're already familiar with,” Lehr said, noting things like market pricing and vendors.

Once the Duncan store was acquired, quite a bit was changed cosmetically, including new flooring, a paint job and renovating the restrooms.

“It made a big difference when you first walk in and you've been going there for 10 years,” Lehr said.

The gas pumps are staying the same – for now, at least.

“It's something I would like to update,” she added. “It's a really big project. I thought just do the simple cosmetic things for now.”

While the Columbus location is more of a full-blown truck stop, the Duncan store is to remain at a smaller scale. But, Lehr said, there is plenty of land if they choose to add on to the business.

Visitors to the Duncan store will also notice a larger selection of items in stock.

“We do have a nice section of grocery items,” Lehr said. “That's something that they didn't really have before which I think is super nice being that it's the only store in town.”

Duncan Village Board Chairman Jeff Oppliger said the grocery selection is helpful when residents are in a pinch for something – especially if they don’t want to drive out of town. He added the store is looking good after the remodel.

“They're investing in business, they're investing in the community and we're very appreciative of what she's doing,” Oppliger said.

“A lot of residents have been loyal to that convenience store over the years and she's taken that loyal customer base and she's building onto it by adding more incentive for people to come in. I feel like they're going to continue to expand what they offer at the convenience store.”

T-Bone Truck Stop has truly been a family affair, Lehr noted, with all family members pitching in during the remodel.

“Everyone works together -- some of us painted, some of us moved all the stuff out,” she said. “That's really one advantage that we've always had, is we've kind of have a lot of family help.”

Acquisition of the convenience store also came with about five new employees, Lehr said.

“All of them helped during the remodel. I want to say two of them right away came to (the Columbus) store and started working (the Columbus) store. Then the other three … they helped clean up the new store,” she said.

“That's been a real advantage too because they already kind of knew the atmosphere and the people and the customers and all that. So that was a huge asset, already having your employee base at that store.”

Lehr said the transition in ownership has been smooth.

“We've never had more than the one store here, so adding that new segment was a little intimidating. But I would say it's been a really good change for us,” she said.

Lehr noted the close-knit feel of Duncan.

“Everyone that goes over there, it's the same neighbors and everyone knows each other. I like that vibe. It's been a good addition to our lineup here,” she said.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

