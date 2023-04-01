It's not uncommon for best friends to open a business together, but for them to open two businesses for two different audiences in the same building is certainly unique.

Such is the case of Sustainable Beauty, owned by Suzy Short, and Sweet Abundance, owned by Aliasha Braught. One sells handmade, sustainable goods, the other unique candy bouquets, gifts, party arrangements and balloon decorations. Both operate in Pioneer Plaza, 2402 13th St., just a floor away from each other.

Braught, who started the conversation on opening a business, specializes in gift and candy arrangements and baskets, like Easter baskets, candy bouquets and the like. Her arrangements are unique in that they are all different and all parts of them can find a use after being gifted. The uniqueness of the baskets and getting to come up with ideas for them, she said, is her favorite part of the job.

"Nothing's ever the same, it's always unique and they (customers) get so excited about it, so there's the fact they get so much joy and the creativity is literally endless," Braught said.

Previously operating a gym, Braught realized she wanted to get out of the house and do something besides watch her kids. Having a knack for arrangements and with Party Palace having closed, she saw a place she could grow a business.

"There was no place to get the fun balloon stuff anymore and I enjoy doing that stuff. I was like 'I’ll do something small' and my friend was like 'it’s not going to be small,' I guess time will tell," Braught said.

Having several children, Braught said, she couldn't operate the business from her house because they would inevitably try to help or get into things. Of course, with the storefront, she added, they still like to help out with arrangements.

"I get a little bit of creative, personal style out, do something I love and am able to make it a job," Braught said. "They love to help pick stuff out and love to rearrange baskets after mom has made them."

Just downstairs from Sweet Abundance sits Sustainable Beauty, where Short focuses on providing sustainable products and handmade goods. Short, upon talking to Braught about her idea for a business, thought maybe it was time to move her existent online business into a physical space. Now, she dabbles in many areas, clothing, refurbished furniture, Mary Kay, jewelry and home goods.

"I wanted to do something for myself and also be able to have my kids around as well," Short said. "I’m big on sustainable products, I try to eliminate plastic use and stuff like that in our household so I just wanted to bring that to everyone else."

Jewelry, Short said, is one of her favorite parts of her business because she likes making it by hand, but she hopes to expand the boutique aspect of her business in the future.

"I want to continue to try and grow as a boutique in a way. I have a little bit of everything and I want to be able to give everybody a little bit of everything," Short said.

Prior to opening the shop, Short sold her items and some refurbished furniture online. Her children even help with furniture sometimes, she said. Landscaping, Short said, is something she also enjoys, but once Short Construction and Landscaping combined the services, she stepped away from it a little bit.

"I did have something similar in my home, had a page on Facebook but wanted to do something more and like she (Braught) said, I wanted something to get out of my house," Short said. "I also still do landscaping but this also. I like to stay busy."

For the past couple months, the pair said, they've been working tirelessly to get their businesses going before the grand opening they held on March 31. Having each other so close during the process to help with projects, watch kids or even just motivate each other, they said, has been a big help.

"It's nice to not do this alone, to do it with your best friend because it's very motivating. It's been great knowing she's right there," Short said.

"The accountability is real because some days I was just like 'I don't want to go in today' and she's like 'well, I'm heading down there' and now I'm on my way," Braught said.