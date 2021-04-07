Taekwondo school donates for Columbus area causes

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We have agencies that can support those families and that's why we give it to the Center and the police. And they can do their work. They're more skilled at it," Beller said. "...If we can reduce the pain that comes with children being abused, that's basically our future."

Beller said he likes for the donations to be used for kids, and that he's especially satisfied when the money supports programming.

Center for Survivors Executive Director Lia Grant said the Twin Rivers donations are a great support for its programming.

"We provide services to all ages and we use these funds specifically for kids," Grant said.

Grant said the services the Center provides for children include meetings with advocates, therapy vouchers and a support group.

"We haven't spent our funds yet this year," Grant said. "We have a child advocate here at the Center and we're brainstorming specific things that we think might really benefit kids."

Wemhoff said he recently sent a couple of deputies to purchase the toys and games that are now in the sheriff's office.