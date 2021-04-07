Taekwondo school donates for Columbus area causes

There's a table covered in brand-new toys and games at the Platte County Sheriff's Office.
They are there to occupy children who, for whatever reason, have to hang out at the sheriff's office, 2610 14th St. in Columbus. Toys and games can't solve the problems that cause them to be there, but Sheriff Ed Wemhoff said they may provide a welcome distraction.
"Just to kind of help ease the burden of some of the stuff these poor kids go through when we get involved," Wemhoff said.
The money to buy the items was donated by Twin Rivers Taekwondo School. The school's chief instructor, Marc Beller, said Twin Rivers has been doing board-breaking events to raise money every couple of years or so for more than two decades.
"(Students) ask for donations first and then they come back … and bust their five boards," Beller said.
Beller said Twin Rivers raised about $4,000 through the event about two years ago. This time around, Beller said, they are on track to repeat that.
Part of the fundraising was completed in the fall, but COVID-19 delayed the board-breaking event until mid-April, so donations are being collected again.
The sheriff's office is only one of the places the money goes. In the past, Beller said, the donations have also benefited the Nebraska State Patrol, the Columbus Police Department and the Center for Survivors in Columbus, which is a nonprofit dedicated to serving victims of abuse, including children and families.
"We have agencies that can support those families and that's why we give it to the Center and the police. And they can do their work. They're more skilled at it," Beller said. "...If we can reduce the pain that comes with children being abused, that's basically our future."
Beller said he likes for the donations to be used for kids, and that he's especially satisfied when the money supports programming.
Center for Survivors Executive Director Lia Grant said the Twin Rivers donations are a great support for its programming.
"We provide services to all ages and we use these funds specifically for kids," Grant said.
Grant said the services the Center provides for children include meetings with advocates, therapy vouchers and a support group.
"We haven't spent our funds yet this year," Grant said. "We have a child advocate here at the Center and we're brainstorming specific things that we think might really benefit kids."
Wemhoff said he recently sent a couple of deputies to purchase the toys and games that are now in the sheriff's office.
"We have two deputies, in uniform, walking around the toy section. They were approached by at least two people … and those individuals handed them cash," Wemhoff said. "...We are blessed around this area. We had people in the store see us do this … and they said, 'I'd like to give some money, too.'"