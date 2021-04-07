 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Taekwondo school donates for Columbus area causes
0 comments
alert top story

Taekwondo school donates for Columbus area causes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2018 Twin Rivers

Inside 1C Sanctuary, 2200 28th Ave., in 2018, Twin Rivers Taekwondo students listen closely to chief instructor Marc Beller explain the steps to raising funds for the Center for Survivors and local law enforcement. Beller said he has been doing similar fundraisers for more than two decades.

There's a table covered in brand-new toys and games at the Platte County Sheriff's Office.

They are there to occupy children who, for whatever reason, have to hang out at the sheriff's office, 2610 14th St. in Columbus. Toys and games can't solve the problems that cause them to be there, but Sheriff Ed Wemhoff said they may provide a welcome distraction.

"Just to kind of help ease the burden of some of the stuff these poor kids go through when we get involved," Wemhoff said.

The money to buy the items was donated by Twin Rivers Taekwondo School. The school's chief instructor, Marc Beller, said Twin Rivers has been doing board-breaking events to raise money every couple of years or so for more than two decades.

"(Students) ask for donations first and then they come back … and bust their five boards," Beller said.

Sheriff's Office toys

Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff directed some of his deputies to purchase some toys to be used by children who have to spend time at the sheriff's office. The money to buy the toys was donated by Twin Rivers Taekwondo.

Beller said Twin Rivers raised about $4,000 through the event about two years ago. This time around, Beller said, they are on track to repeat that.

Part of the fundraising was completed in the fall, but COVID-19 delayed the board-breaking event until mid-April, so donations are being collected again.

The sheriff's office is only one of the places the money goes. In the past, Beller said, the donations have also benefited the Nebraska State Patrol, the Columbus Police Department and the Center for Survivors in Columbus, which is a nonprofit dedicated to serving victims of abuse, including children and families.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Do you care about Columbus news and sports teams? Subscribe to The Columbus Telegram today to get the latest scoop!

"We have agencies that can support those families and that's why we give it to the Center and the police. And they can do their work. They're more skilled at it," Beller said. "...If we can reduce the pain that comes with children being abused, that's basically our future."

Beller said he likes for the donations to be used for kids, and that he's especially satisfied when the money supports programming.

Center for Survivors Executive Director Lia Grant said the Twin Rivers donations are a great support for its programming.

"We provide services to all ages and we use these funds specifically for kids," Grant said.

Grant said the services the Center provides for children include meetings with advocates, therapy vouchers and a support group.

"We haven't spent our funds yet this year," Grant said. "We have a child advocate here at the Center and we're brainstorming specific things that we think might really benefit kids."

2016 Taekwondo

Hamlet Ramirez breaks two boards at the Columbus Family YMCA in 2016. Students of Twin Rivers Taekwondo school are encouraged to break boards to raise money for a biennial fundraiser.

Wemhoff said he recently sent a couple of deputies to purchase the toys and games that are now in the sheriff's office.

"We have two deputies, in uniform, walking around the toy section. They were approached by at least two people … and those individuals handed them cash," Wemhoff said. "...We are blessed around this area. We had people in the store see us do this … and they said, 'I'd like to give some money, too.'"

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Council gets preview of Community Building Project

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News