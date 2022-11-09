Tailgating for veterans

A rivalry as old as time, the Army-Navy football game is a point of fun contention between the two branches of the military and the source of a lot of light-hearted jokes, according to Travis Hill, 20-year Army veteran.

"Our rivalry is out in the open, it's always fun to poke and jab. We love every branch, but there's something about the Army-Navy game that lets the public see that banter and that brother-sisterhood," Hill said.

That rivalry also allows for good in the community, Hill said, as it is the theme for a tailgating fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity of Columbus. Hill, as a member of the board of directors and the Habitat's veterans' initiative, said he's excited to see this event take place.

"I love that we're having this fundraiser the day before Veterans Day, the timing is perfect, we love the Army-Navy game so we're kind of theming it around that," Hill said.

On Nov. 10, they will be serving sandwich meal deals in the Hy-Vee parking lot, with supporters "voting" with the sandwich they choose. Hy-Vee, Pillen Family Farms, DNA Genetics and Cargill all sponsored the event.

Lori Peters, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Columbus, said the timing being so close to Veterans Day is a coincidence, but it does act as a warm-up of sorts for the football game between the Army and Navy.

"In theory, this is supposed to be like the kickoff for all the friendly banter that goes on between the two teams," Peters said. "We're trying to embrace the veterans' side and have a little fun with football at the same time."

The initiative focuses on new construction, home repair and aging in place for veterans and their families. Previous projects have featured exterior remodels and new construction.

This particular event's proceeds will go toward restoring the bathroom pipes and fixtures in a veteran's home, which has been without a bathroom for almost a year due to damaged plumbing.

"What we've seen with the folks that we help is that they're usually veterans later in life on fixed income and we're given an opportunity to help them make home improvements, typically very important quality-of-life improvements, to help them age in place at home," Hill said.

Jordan Williams, who is also a member of the veterans' committee and board of directors, said this kind of event acts as a reminder that people care in addition to the practical value of whatever construction is done.

"The biggest thing to me is that those serving in the armed forces, these individuals are out there, for the United States or other countries, are protecting the security and safety of all of us," Williams said. "When they come back [it] lets them know there's safety and security for them and their family and their homes."

Hill said something similar, in that the Columbus area's support for veterans has been fantastic and this event is another way to show that support, by impacting the lives of veterans and their families.

"I know our community has big hearts for anybody, especially for veterans and this is an opportunity to help veterans age in place and have good quality of life in their later years," Hill said.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Hy-Vee parking lot on Nov. 10. The "Army" meal features a pork sandwich while the "Navy" meal features a burger. They will have drive-up options and bulk options available with prior notice. Those interested may contact Lori Peters at 402-564-4663.