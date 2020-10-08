Taking a look at farmer stress

“Things like the weather and the debt loads – a lot of people don’t understand how much debt load most farmers have and how stressful that can be – the government regulations, machinery breaking down, livestock getting sick,” Harris said.

Business disagreements with family members and the high cost of healthcare for self-employed people also contribute, Harris said. But, she noted, mental health awareness is increasing.

“Every conference I go to, people are talking about it. And back then, nobody talked about it. So that’s good,” Harris said.

Even so, she said it can be hard to get through to farmers and ranchers, who often view their profession as an identity. That can make professional setbacks feel like personal ones.

Part of Harris’ job is coordinating educational opportunities for dealing with stress, mental health and sleep deprivation.

The goal of an upcoming webinar slated for Nov. 10, Communicating with Farmers Under Stress, is to teach people who regularly work with farmers and ranchers how to identify and address those experiencing stress.

Bank lenders, ag suppliers, healthcare professionals and teachers can benefit from the training, Harris said.