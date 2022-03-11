Taking a look at litter

The Keep America Beautiful® Great American Cleanup, the nation’s largest community improvement program, runs March 21 through June 22. According to the Keep America Beautiful 2020 National Litter Study, 90% of Americans believe litter is a problem in their community. Each year, the Great American Cleanup engages millions of volunteers and participants who take action in their local communities to create positive change and lasting impact. Other facts from the litter study:

● Nine out of 10 pieces of litter on the ground in the U.S. were under four inches in size.

● Cigarette butts continue to be the single most littered item in the United States.

● Litter on America’s roads was down 54% since 2009.

● At the material level, litter from all material types has decreased along roadways since 2009, but litter composed of plastic has decreased less than other types of materials. Overall, litter made from plastic comprises 38.6% of all litter across waterways and roadways combined.

● There are 50 billion pieces of litter along U.S. roadways and waterways. Fifty billion pieces of litter equate to 152 pieces of litter for every U.S. resident. People can visualize 152 pieces of litter where they live, and they can begin to see that the litter problem can be solved.

Keep Columbus Beautiful, along with other organizations in the Keep America Beautiful national network of 700 community-based affiliates, plan volunteer events and education programs that help to clean, enhance, and remove litter and debris from roadways, reduce waste and will promote and improve recycling education.

Local upcoming events:

April – Glass recycling- details coming soon

April 22 - City wide Earth Day litter walk

April 23 - Electronics Collection Event 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Vanessa Oceguera is the executive director of Keep Columbus Beautiful. Her column is normally published in The Columbus Telegram every second Friday of the month.

