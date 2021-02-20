Taking care of business: Downtown Columbus continues to weather the COVID crisis

“For us the impact has been more personal, not so much on the business,” Betty said.

Betty runs the Cottonwood now with help from Dennis’ son, Dennis Yates Jr.

“You just do the best you can," Betty said. “It’s a day-by-day, sometimes minute-by-minute thing.”

The pandemic has been hard, but it has also rewarded the entrepreneurial spirit that drives many small business owners to begin with.

For example, the pandemic hasn’t stopped Castillo from making moves to continue growing business at Salon Estilos, 2423 13th St. In January, she began the process of introducing a nail salon at the back of the building.

Barbara Jean’s, meanwhile, was one of the businesses in downtown Columbus to focus its energy on its online presence during the pandemic by doubling down on a website.

“We knew we had to do it, we had just been dragging our feet on it,” Duffy said. “We were forced to do it a little sooner than we would’ve, which is not a bad thing.”

In fact, changes introduced in response to the pandemic may be here to stay for many businesses.