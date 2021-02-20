Taking care of business: Downtown Columbus continues to weather the COVID crisis

The pandemic has taken a lot away from the businesses in downtown Columbus over the last year, from revenue to loved ones. But it has also reforged the bonds of community that has helped people weather the storm, and that’s a strength that seems like it’s here to stay.
Valencia Boutique, 2417 13th St., relocated from its previous 13th Street location during the pandemic and spent several months operating out of co-owner Pam Discoe’s basement at home. But, Discoe and co-owner Paula O’Connell said business has been reliable thanks to loyal customers.
Discoe said it has also been helpful to commiserate with fellow small business owners throughout the pandemic.
“A group of us started 13th Street Again,” Discoe said. “We’re retailers downtown. … We really are supportive of each other.”
That sense of community has not just grown between businesses — it’s also grown between customers and owners.
Michaela Kuta and Barbara Duffy, the mother-daughter duo of Barbara Jean’s, 2605 13th St., said more people have been making a conscious effort to support local businesses as the pandemic has continued.
“From our own local customers I know I had people tell me, ‘I’m making it a point to shop in your store,’” Kuta said.
Steve Hurt with Platte Valley Printing, 2405 13th St., said the same thing.
“People seem to be more concerned about staying local,” Hurt said. “It seems like people are trying.”
Family and friends have also offered some solace.
“I tried to take it as a positive thing. You’ve got to turn negatives into positives,” Salon Estilos Owner Velinda Castillo said. “If you just keep the negatives around you, you’re not going to survive in this world.”
The weeks of closure her salon faced were not ideal, but Castillo is determined to look on the bright side.
“I got to be with my children a lot more,” Castillo said.
All of those support systems — fellow business owners, customers, friends and family members — have helped get people through even the most personal losses.
“People in Columbus are loyal. We have a lot of regular customers and then a lot of people who come through,” Betty Yates said. “But the whole experience of the virus was devastating personally, to me and the rest of our family.”
Betty’s late husband, Dennis Yates, opened the Cottonwood Antique Mall & Flea Market, 2423 11th St., decades ago. He passed away from COVID-19 in December.
“For us the impact has been more personal, not so much on the business,” Betty said.
Betty runs the Cottonwood now with help from Dennis’ son, Dennis Yates Jr.
“You just do the best you can," Betty said. “It’s a day-by-day, sometimes minute-by-minute thing.”
The pandemic has been hard, but it has also rewarded the entrepreneurial spirit that drives many small business owners to begin with.
For example, the pandemic hasn’t stopped Castillo from making moves to continue growing business at Salon Estilos, 2423 13th St. In January, she began the process of introducing a nail salon at the back of the building.
Barbara Jean’s, meanwhile, was one of the businesses in downtown Columbus to focus its energy on its online presence during the pandemic by doubling down on a website.
“We knew we had to do it, we had just been dragging our feet on it,” Duffy said. “We were forced to do it a little sooner than we would’ve, which is not a bad thing.”
In fact, changes introduced in response to the pandemic may be here to stay for many businesses.
Platte Valley Printing never had to close due to the pandemic, but Hurt did cut back his hours from 8 a.m. through 5:30 p.m. to 9 a.m. through 4 p.m.
“The first couple months were really, really slow. And then it started picking up a little bit, but it’s still not back to where it was,” Hurt said.
As he looks ahead to his retirement — Hurt is 67-years-old — he thinks he might stick with shorter hours even as the pandemic fades into the rearview.
In the months since COVID-19 took the world by storm, Duffy said their approach to business has also changed, with the emphasis shifting to short-term rather than long-term planning.
“We try to do short-term planning as far as our inventory levels go and how we promote our business,” Duffy said. “Typically we always had large in-store sales twice a year and we have to think about that now. There could be 20 people in the store at one time and that’s probably not a good idea.”
